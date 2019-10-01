Councillors back abortion legislation motion

Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have backed a motion calling on the Secretary of State to ensure that “no legislative changes on abortion be considered until the Northern Ireland Assembly is restored.”

The motion, proposed by SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch and seconded by DUP alderman Mandy Girvan, was passed by 21 votes to 16 at the local authority’s meeting at Mossley Mill on Monday night.

In addition to instructing the chief executive to write to Julian Smith about the matter, the motion also noted “the sensitivity and complexity of this issue” and said: “That this council expresses its deep concern at the decision by Westminster to proceed with reform of abortion law against the wishes of the people of Northern Ireland and their elected representatives.”

Posting the result of the vote on Facebook, Ald Girvan, who is married to South Antrim MP Paul Girvan, said she was “pleased” that the motion had been passed.