Councillors clash over additional bin bag collections after strike ends

At the council meeting on Monday DUP Alderman Stephen Moutray proposed that from Wednesday,all properties with black or blue bins be entitled to have two additional black bin bags collected for two bin cycles so that everyone can be rid of the rubbish gathering around their homes.His proposal was seconded by DUP colleague Tim McClelland. However, the Lord Mayor, DUP Councillor Paul Greenfield, advised that under standing orders, any proposal that commits council to expenditure cannot be taken in the ‘any other business’ section of the meeting and advised it would be taken to committee for further exploration.UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers and Sinn Fein Councillor, Keith Haughian both accused Alderman Moutray of being “disingenuous” with his proposal.Alderman Moutray claimed that in some areas black bin bags have been lifted. “Many folk over this past number of weeks have sorted waste at home and stored it,” said Alderman Moutray.“Then this week they find out they can still be a week away from having a blue bin collection. These same people then see others dumping waste in public locations and it seems the people who have looked after their waste at home are being penalised.“This is a humanitarian request and it is to alleviate the plight of some people who don’t have vehicles to get to utility sites and are actually trapped with the rubbish and waste at home.”Alderman Speers said he found it “strange” the DUP had such urgency on this issue and claimed if council had followed a proposal put forward by that party last week “we would still be in the process of having a discussion about the strike”.“In any event, I am happy that it goes to committee but I do think it a bit disingenuous to have a proposal of that nature bearing in mind what was said last week,” he added.Councillor Haughian said he was “in complete agreement” with Alderman Speers and described the proposal as a “shocking and pretty pathetic attempt at gaining some sort of political support”.“There are operational reasons why black bags could not be lifted and it would have had a knock on impact on the ability to provide an on the calendar rota of service,” he said.Alderman Moutray said he was disappointed to be called disingenuous by Alderman Speers and claimed that if the decision is delayed another week “it won’t be worth doing”.“We will see what they think when it comes to April and May and they get their inflated bills because of a decision that was taken last week. I am proud that my party was not part of that decision,” he added.