County Antrim memorial gardens to be renamed in memory of the late queen

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a motion to the September meeting of the council, DUP councillor Alderman Paul Reid proposed that the Larne Memorial Garden be known as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden and Ballycarry Green is renamed Ballycarry Queen Elizabeth II Green.

He asked that the council agrees to the renaming “in recognition and devotion to over 70 years’ service to our nation”. Her late Majesty passed away on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Reid said: “This notice of motion will ensure that we reflect in Larne and Ballycarry on her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I believe it is a fitting place, as we remember as a nation, the devotion and service given by others, both in Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden and Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Green in Ballycarry, I am happy to propose.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne Memorial Garden

Party colleague Alderman Billy Ashe said: “I simply want to second and say that I believe this would be a fitting tribute and it would be nice to have it done for Remembrance Day.”

Following support for the motion which was unopposed, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna asked officers to take the proposal forward and bring it back to a future meeting for a final decision.

Last November, councillors backed a motion to rename The Braid in Ballymena in honour of the late monarch.