County Down based Irish language group to lobby Michael Gove over levelling up grant

Cllr Andrew McMurray (Alliance).

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) has agreed to write to MP Michael Gove on Monday night (April 8) at its full council meeting on behalf of Glór Uachtar Tíre.

According to the ‘Gov.UK’ website, an amount of £204,316 was allocated to the Castlewellan group in December 2022 from the Community Ownership Fund.The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Glór Uachtar Tíre is seeking an extension of time to approve the remaining funds and extend a time-frame to allow for completion of works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion was brought forward by Alliance representative Andrew McMurray.He said: “Glór Uachtar Tire provide conversation classes, pod casts, youth clubs, activity residentials, children’s events and much more.

“They are a real asset to any community and in bringing this development forward it will also materially improve what is currently an empty facility in a prominent position in Castlewellan by bringing it back in to us.

“While the project has been approved and has progressed significantly, there have been a number of unforeseen issues, which have delayed the project.

“This was due to the initial property identified being removed form the market and a new more prominent property being purchased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funds have already been approved and can be drawn down in the usual time-frame to secure the project.

“This project is very much under progress and moving in the right direction, but it is just the issue of timing and associated pressures, which are at hand.

“This motion is asking the minister to respond in a positive manner to the efforts in which the group and its architect have made in order to over come the final few hurdles to see the completion of this project.”

Following an amendment by Sinn Fein’s Oonagh Hanlon it was further agreed to also write to Jacob Young, the under secretary of state for Levelling Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Westminster government has provided a pot of £150m to help support local sports and cultural groups through the UK Community Ownership Fund.

The monies are targeted to groups who may be struggling for survival.

Established in 1993, Glór Uachtar Tíre is a voluntary group for the development of the Irish language in south Down – its committee did not wish to comment at this time.