Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inquiry has been set up to examine the UK’s response to Covid-19, the impact of the pandemic, and to learn lessons for the future.

The inquiry began taking evidence in June 2022, taking evidence from witnesses, experts and core participants through a series of hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agenda tomorrow is expected to include the chair's opening remarks, an impact film and opening statements from counsel to the inquiry.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride receiving his Covid-19 vaccination in 2022.

Core participants expected to appear this week include Eddie Lynch, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland; Gerry Murphy, Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions; Chris Stewart, The Executive Office Northern Ireland; Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health, Public Health Agency of Northern Ireland, Karen Pearson, The Executive Office Northern Ireland; Marion Reynolds, Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, Nuala Toman, Disability Action Northern Ireland; Sir David Sterling, former Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service; Jenny Pyper, former interim Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service and Jayne Brady, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Among those who have already submitted witness statements are former First Minister Arlene Foster, DUP MLA Paul Givan, and First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

In their statements, all three mentioned the highly controversial funeral of leading Sinn Fein figure Bobby Storey funeral in 2020. Critics claimed the massive funeral procession and funeral service had broken a string of Covid social distancing rules however the party insisted it had done nothing wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the inquiry must examine the issue.

"I hope that the COVID inquiry looks closely at the leadership or lack of leadership, shown by the then Deputy First Minister, over Bobby Story's funeral,” he said.

“This did not set a very good example of political leadership to the people of Northern Ireland who'd suffered so much through COVID.”

"They've looked very closely at Boris Johnson and parties going on in Downing Street, so I would fully expect that they will look at the example of the Bobby Storey funeral too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon also said the funeral must be examined.

"There were thousands of deaths during the pandemic,” he said. “I understand the pain of those families to some extent as we buried my mother-in-law without the simple funeral elements which we had taken for granted for generations.

“The experience of my family is only one of those many cases. Our situation is no different to 150,00 others across the UK who experienced this loss.

“The pain of losing a loved one was multiplied in many cases because regulations prevented family from being with a loved one in their final hours or a funeral taking place in the normal way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad