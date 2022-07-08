The fatalities, in the week ending July 1, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NIRSA) to 4,684.

The figure - which counts the number of death certificates which mention Covid - is lower than the Department of Health figure, which is based on the number of hospital deaths for people who have tested positive.

NIRSA has found 3,263 deaths in hospitals, 986 in care homes and 435 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations. Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and July 1 this year.

NI currently has the second highest infection rate of the UK regions - one in 19 people.

Infections continue to rise across the UK, with one in 19 people infected in NI. The figure is one in 25 people in England, one in 20 in Wales and one in 17 in Scotland.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia said: “At present, I suspect we will see a peak of infections that is greater than previous waves probably before the end of this month.”

However, more reassuringly, while he is not sure how high the number of hospitalisations or deaths will go, he links it “likely - but not certain they will fall below what was seen after previous waves”.

The figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the expanded roll-out of new COVID-19 treatments for patients at the highest risk from the virus.

A neutralising Monoclonal Antibody treatment and an oral antiviral medicine were launched in December but have now been made available to a wider group of patients.

Mr Swann said it was “very encouraging” to hear that over 4,000 patients so far in NI have benefited from these “ground-breaking” treatments. “The expanded roll-out of treatments to eligible patients in the community provides an additional layer of support for the most vulnerable in society,” he said.

He urged everyone eligible for Covid treatments to obtain lateral flow tests to keep at home in case they become symptomatic. Free rapid lateral flow tests are available at most community pharmacies and can be ordered online via gov.uk or by calling 119.