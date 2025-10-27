'Critical moment' as one of Belfast's oldest buildings is bought by city council

Belfast council's acquisition of one of the city centre's oldest buildings has been described as a "critical moment" for the area.

The Assembly Buildings has been empty since 2000 and was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2003.

It lies in an area of the city centre intended for the Tribeca redevelopment plan, but progress has been slow and concerns have been voiced over dereliction.

On Friday, Belfast City Council confirmed its purchase of the Grade B1 listed Assembly Rooms, a rear extension and adjacent assets in Cathedral Quarter.

It also bought adjacent property from Castlebrooke Investments, including part of the Donegall Street car park site, the former Laffin Travel building at 5-9 North Street, and Braddell's Building at 11 North Street.

A Market House stood on the site from 1769, and was extended and developed in 1776 to become known as the Assembly Rooms, before further changes were made by architect Charles Lanyon in 1845 to transform it into a bank.

Plans to establish a slave trading company at the site in 1786 were rejected, the Belfast Harp Festival was held there in 1792, and it saw United Irishmen rebel Henry Joy McCracken sentenced to death in 1798 after a rebellion.

The Cathedral Quarter Trust welcomed the council's purchase of the property but stressed that immediate action is needed to protect it from further deterioration.

Anne McReynolds , chairwoman of the CQT, said it is a "critical moment for Belfast ".

"We welcome the council's action in securing ownership of the Assembly Buildings," she said.

"This really needs to be followed up by urgent remedial action to protect the building, its unique heritage and architectural significance."

The trust also called on the city council to take a bold and co-ordinated approach to the wider Tribeca area.

Ms McReynolds added: "The regeneration of the wider Cathedral Quarter area cannot be delayed any longer.

"This site has immense cultural and economic potential which requires government at council and executive level to be proactive and positive.

"Strategic investment and careful planning are essential to revitalise the area and ensure it becomes a vibrant, accessible heart of the city once again.

"With the Assembly Buildings secured, we can all act together to protect and regenerate the wider Cathedral Quarter.