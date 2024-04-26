Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The commemoration for Patrick O'Callaghan will take place at 2pm on Sunday in Crossmaglen and the organisers have told the commission up to 300 people may take part.

O’Callaghan died in 2021.

John Crawley, an Irish-American former Provo, penned a tribute to him at the time on The Pensive Quill website (belonging to fellow ex-IRA man Anthony McIntyre).

The logos of the participating bands from their social media accounts (Banna Piob Na nGael has no Facebook page)

It said he joined the IRA in 1972, with his actions ranging from “devastating attacks on enemy personnel” to “logistical backup for prison escapes” adding he held the rank of “Operations Officer for Northern Command”.

However O’Callaghan later fell out with the Provos in complicated circumstances, apparently linked to family disputes in the borderlands, and his headstone in Crossmaglen “carries no hint he was ever an IRA volunteer”.

A piece in Sinn Fein’s official newsletter An Phoblacht in 2003 carried a humiliating “retraction” on O’Callaghan’s part, recanting claims that he had been threatened by the IRA.

The bands listed as performing on Sunday are: Kevin Lynch Memorial Band, Thomas Clarke Memorial Band, Banna Piob Na nGael, James Connolly Memorial Flute Band, James 'Jemmy' Hope Memorial Band, and Sons of Erin.

The route is simply listed as “Newry Road, Crossmaglen, to Crossmaglen Square”.

The Parades Commission routinely lists parades as “sensitive” and issues a determination document setting out a list of restrictions.

These often contain an instruction that “no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn at any time during the parade and flags, bannerettes and symbols relating to a proscribed organisation shall in no circumstances be displayed”.

In this case, the parade has not been listed as “sensitive”, nor has there been a determination document issued.

UUP councillor for the area David Taylor told the News Letter this is “very surprising”.

“There would be concern within the wider community about the fact the event is taking place,” he said.

"I therefore find it difficult to comprehend why the Parades Commission have felt it unnecessary to take this into consideration as part of the process of reviewing the details of the parade application.

“There have been far too many occasions when Republican commemoration events have caused deep hurt and offence to the victims of republican terrorist violence and as such, the Parades Commission should always ensure these genuine concerns are paramount when considering such events.”

Meanwhile DUP MLA for the area William Irwin said: “There is absolutely nothing to ‘commemorate’ about this individual.”

He added that the IRA campaign was one of “murder, mayhem and devastation” and that such events are “distasteful to the families of the innocent victims” and “rub salt in the wounds”.

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: “The Commission undertakes its statutory functions in accordance with the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998 and the associated Procedural Rules and Guidelines.

"When considering a particular parade, the Commission will base its decisions on all the information available to it at the time including representations from interested parties, its understanding of the history of the parade and the parade’s impact on the community.

“All parades are covered by the Commission’s Code of Conduct which sets out clear guidance to be observed by participants to ensure that those participating in public processions do so legally and peacefully.”

The PSNI said: “Police are aware of a notified procession in Crossmaglen on Sunday.”

Although Crossmaglen is overwhelmingly Catholic, some Protestants do remain around the village.