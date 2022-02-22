Northern Ireland Protocol protest in Crossgar called off as mark of respect to Christopher Stalford but Portadown goes ahead

The organisers of the rally in the Co.Down town said the decision was taken “as a mark of respect following the tragic and untimely death of Brother Christopher Stalford.”

It was due to take place on the eve of Mr Stalford’s funeral in Belfast this Saturday afternoon.

The funeral service will be held at Ravenhill Presbyterian around 2pm.

Thousands attended the Protocol protest in the County Armagh village of Markethill last Friday.

In a statement issued on behalf of Lecale District, LOL Number the organisers said: “The officers and brethren of Lecale District LOL Number 2 extend their sincere Christian sympathies to the entire Stalford family and his party at this time of grief.”

The Crossgar anti-NI Protocol protest will now take place on Friday 11th March at 7.30pm.

The speakers will include DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, Ulster Unionist councillor Jill McCauley, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey.

However another anti-NI Protocol rally is due to go ahead in Portadown on Wednesday evening.

The demonstration at the town’s Carelton Street Orange Hall will hear speeches from Jim Allister, Jamie Bryson and Moore Holmes as well as TUV Upper Bann candidate Darrin Foster. It is understood no speakers from the DUP have been invited to the event, which will be chaired by TUV councillor Paul Berry.

A minute silence will be observed to remember Christopher Stalford inside Carelton Street Orange before the event.

The organisers of the Portadown protest confirmed that the media will be permitted access to the hall during the meeting and there will be an opportunity to speak to those taking part before it starts.

The organisers said they are also content to permit access for filming and photographs before the meeting commences.

Mr Bryson denied that the DUP’s absence from the platform was a snub to the largest unionist party.

“I am not one of the organisers but I genuinely don’t think the DUP were being snubbed. There are two more anti-Protocol rallies coming up in Lurgan and Ballymoney and I know that DUP speakers are invited.

“One of the messages over the last week has been that we must put an end to unionist in-fighting in our opposition to the Protocol. A tweet I sent out this week expressing that view was shared by Jim Allister and Jeffrey Donaldson,” Mr Bryson added.

Meanwhile one of the most acclaimed commentators on Northern Ireland affairs for almost five decades has said the turnout at the last anti-Protocol rally in Markethill last week was significant.

Commenting on the number of people who attended the Markethill demonstration award winning journalist Ed Moloney noted on his blog site ‘thebrokenelbow.com’: “When this number of people brave these conditions to make a protest about something, it’s a sure sign that it is a serious matter.”

The author of ‘The IRA:A Secret History’ and a biography of Ian Paisley was referring to the large numbers who defied challenging weather conditions including wind, hail and snow to attend the rally in the Co.Armagh town last Friday.

Up to 30 bands marched alongside thousands of unionists and loyalists in opposition to the NI Protocol, which they believe places an economic border down the Irish Sea between Britain and Northern Ireland.

During the Markethill rally DUP MP Sammy Wilson was booed by a section of the crowd.

Mr Wilson later accused Jim Allister of “whipping up an anti-DUP sentiment” during the TUV leader’s speech from the platform.

Mr Allister denied he was responsible for the booing directed at adding that “TUV is not responsible for the public perception of DUP’s protocol stance, especially after foolish talk about ‘the best of both worlds’.

“The public has no problem understanding TUV’s unwavering stand against the Union-dismantling protocol.”

