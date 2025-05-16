The home town of a GAA official murdered almost 30 years ago came to a standstill on Friday evening as thousands showed their support for his family’s call for a public inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the UK Government confirmed that it will seek to appeal to the Supreme Court over a court ruling that ordered it to hold a public inquiry into the killing of Sean Brown.

Mr Brown’s family met Irish deputy premier Simon Harris earlier this week as part of their campaign to see a public inquiry heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday evening saw people travel from across Ireland, including as far away as Co Kerry, to Bellaghy to take part in a Walk For Truth event from St Mary’s Church through the town to the home of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAC.

People in the town of Bellaghy, Co Londonderry which came to a standstill on Friday night as they took part in a march in support of the family of Sean Brown, a GAA official abducted and murdered by loyalists, in their call for a public inquiry. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. PA Photo.

Those in attendance included First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone and GAA president Jarlath Burns.

Many wore GAA shirts from their home clubs or counties as they showed solidarity with the Brown family.

There was a spontaneous round of applause for Mr Brown’s family who led the procession as it reached the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown, 61, the then chairman of the club in the Co Londonderry town, was ambushed, kidnapped and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries as he locked the gates of the club in May 1997.

No-one has ever been convicted of his killing.

Preliminary inquest proceedings last year heard that in excess of 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

It had also been alleged in court that surveillance of a suspect in the murder was temporarily stopped on the evening of the killing, only to resume again the following morning.

Appeal Court judges in Belfast affirmed an earlier High Court ruling compelling the Government to hold a public inquiry.

It said the failure to hold such an inquiry was unlawful.