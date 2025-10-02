Belfast Council’s decision to blast the Irish language across the entire city will “set community relations back a decade”, a leading unionist figure has said.

John Kyle, a former PUP and UUP councillor who has backed the work of an Irish language education centre in East Belfast, branded the council’s vote last night the “cultural abuse” of loyalist areas.

Meanwhile the Democratic Unionist Association at Queen’s University Belfast voiced fears the Irish blitz will embolden a nationalist drive to have the language emblazoned across its campus, something they described as “equally divisive changes within our university”.

A GP who represented an east Belfast district on the council for over 15 years, Mr Kyle also served as High Sheriff of Belfast and is a highly respected voice in the city’s unionist community.

Reacting to the vote on social media, he stated: “This decision will set community relations back a decade. Have we not learnt that forcing culture onto communities that see it as a threat is deeply damaging?

“Such foolishness and cultural arrogance from ⁦Belfast City Council.”

Mr Kyle has backed the work of Turas, a project based in the Skainos Centre on east Belfast’s Newtownards Road that promotes the Irish language among the protestant and unionist community. He drew a distinction between the outreach and education classes run by Turas and the council’s current plans.

“I support Turas, the Irish language centre in East Belfast,” he stated on X, formerly Twitter. “I do not support the imposition of the Irish language on loyalist communities who do not want it. That is cultural abuse.”

Belfast City Hall will be one of many major landmarks to get Irish language signs under the council policy, which was approved during a crunch vote on the issue there on Wednesday night.

Over at Queen’s University, the student wing of the DUP released a statement maintaining the council vote would encourage attempts to “impose similar measures on our shared campus”.

The Democratic Unionist Association stated: “This latest by Belfast City Council will inevitably embolden calls for equally divisive changes within our university.

“Queen’s must remain a place where all students feel welcome, not one where policies risk alienating a significant section of the community.

“[We will] continue to stand firmly against such measures, defending a vision of Belfast, and Queen’s, where cultural expression is voluntary and inclusive, not imposed and politicised.”

Belfast City Council's logo will be junked and replaced with a new one in both English and Irish.

After Wednesday night’s vote, every council-owned building, park, playground, leisure centre and sports pitch in the capital city is to get new signs in both English and Irish – even ones in staunchly unionist areas, where the Irish language is barely spoken and often opposed.

Major landmarks and some street signage in the heart of the city will also be reworked, while Belfast Council’s current logo will be junked and replaced with one that includes Irish; that, it’s stated, has staff who live or work in loyalist areas worried about their safety if the Irish-text logo features on their uniforms.

The first phase of the language blitz – taking in the city centre, west Belfast’s Gaeltacht quarter, and landmarks such as Belfast Castle and Belfast Zoo – is to happen over a two-year period, using a £1.9m underspend the council has found in its coffers.

