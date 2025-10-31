Cutbacks to Christmas switch-on events in North Down blamed on climate change

Christmas events in Bangor

Cutbacks on Christmas light “switch-on” events in North Down have been blamed on climate change.

​Officials at Ards and North Down Council wrote in a report that scaling back on switch-on ceremonies in Newtownards and Bangor was partly due to “changing weather conditions with increased frequency of named storms, high winds and heavy rain,” which “have had a significant impact on the delivery of outdoor events.”

At the October meeting of the full council, held on Wednesday evening, UUP Councillor Richard Smart made reference to plans for the opening of the Christmas season on Saturday November 22 and Sunday November 23.

Councillor Smart not only bemoaned plans to present the events as Christmas events and not switch-ons, but also the lack of consultation between officials and elected representatives.

He made an alternative proposal to recommendations made by council officers, and asked that officers return another report to be presented to a committee on November 6 “on the viability of providing the traditional Christmas light switch-on events in both Newtownards and Bangor.”

He said the report should include indicative costing and “plans for how councillors will be consulted in future preparations.”

He told the chamber at Bangor Castle the report from officers “detailed some very nice festive events in both Bangor and Newtownards.” He added: “However, the big switch-on events that many people would see as the local highlight in kicking off the festive season are notably absent.”

He said: “My view is that in Newtownards and Bangor this has been a very popular event, with people coming from near and far to celebrate the season, and all it means to them, their families, and communities.

"Certainly I have many happy memories of attending the switch-ons in Newtownards, and the huge involvement from the local communities.

“Newtownards’ biggest had about 9,500 people, which really is a remarkable achievement. We are very fortunate in this borough to have a great events team, who work very closely with our local chambers.”

He added: “While we do have a lot to shout about in this programme, I do deeply regret that a decision to change it has been made without consultation with elected members.

"My proposal aims to put all the information back in the hands of the committee to see what is possible for this year’s festive celebrations, and will agree a way forward that will ensure elected members are consulted.” The full chamber supported the proposal.

A council officer said in reply to the proposal: “It would be limited what could be done between now and bringing a paper forward.”

A council report on the matter, from the Place and Prosperity Committee, states: “Over the past five years, changing weather conditions, with increased frequency of named storms, high winds and heavy rain, have had a significant impact on the delivery of outdoor events.

“The Tourism Events team have spent a significant amount of time trying to address the problems that this presents. This has included not relying on the use of gazebos and the introduction of programming elements that can be moved indoors.

“One of the events most susceptible to the weather conditions are Christmas switch-ons, with a number of these being cancelled over the last few years.”

The report adds: “It was agreed with representatives from Bangor Chamber of Commerce and Newtownards Chamber of Trade that when planning for 2025 we should look at initiatives to attract visitors over a longer period of time, and invest less in the actual short switch-on ceremony.”

Regarding the Bangor Christmas events in November this year, the report states officials investigated a spread of interactive lighting installations throughout the city centre but added “when this was further assessed it was deemed not to be viable due to the required power supply/security issues.” It added officers identified six possible interactive installations around Bangor Castle.

Officers proposed to use Bangor Castle grounds for food traders and music on trucks on Saturday November 22, 1pm to 7pm, and Sunday November 23, 2pm to 6pm. A funfair would be in the car park opposite Bangor train station, while Market House was proposed for a Santa’s Grotto.

The report states: “At 5pm on Saturday there will be a short “switch-on” at which the Mayor and Santa will do a countdown, accompanied by some representatives of the Mayor’s charities. At this time, the tree and the lighting installations, along with the City Hall being lit up, and the new lighting in Main Street, will create a magical impact.”

Regarding the Newtownards Christmas events in November, the report proposes the town should “operate along the same principles.” It says the town’s connection with Paddington and pipe music should be emphasised, along with complementary activity in shops such as Christmas wrapping and floral art.

The report states: “With 20 (wooden) chalets in Conway Square, it will not be possible to hold a large switch-on due to the available event “footprint.” Therefore as with Bangor, it is intended that there will be a “soft” switch-on only, again involving the mayor.

“This model, whilst creating a feeling of magic, is significantly more robust, with any resulting cancellation meaning minimal loss to the council.”

