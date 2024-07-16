Dail committee says all Irish government departments should examine implications of possible united Ireland

Fergus O’Dowd called for a serious discussion around the issue of possible constitutional change. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​An all-party committee in the Republic has called for preparations for a united Ireland to begin "immediately", saying that every Government department should examine the implications of constitutional change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report produced by the Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, politicians have also called on the Irish Government to prepare and publish a Green Paper setting out a vision for a united Ireland .

The report, the first to be published by the committee, examines the current economic relationship between both sides of the border, and the potential of an all-island economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report shows a major increase in cross-border trade, which has increased from around two billion euro in 1998 to some 20 billion euro in 2022.

The report also examines the cost of a potential united Ireland and makes the case for planning for a united Ireland to begin.

The group, which met 11 times since April of last year, recommended that an Oireachtas committee be set up and resourced and dedicated to the preparations for a united Ireland.

It further recommended that preparations for a united Ireland should begin "immediately".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the group, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd, called for others to "seriously discuss" the issues around the possibility of constitutional change.

He also said that he hopes the change in the UK Government will be a "reset" of relationships with Great Britain.

"When we started all this there was a government in the United Kingdom which has now changed," Mr O'Dowd said.

"As that change occurs, I think we are on a reset of the relationship between Britain and Ireland , which hopefully will have influence and will be important for us into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Relationships has huge implications for the issues that we're discussing, for the progress we may be able to make as a result of political change, about the willingness of our administration here, and indeed our parliament, to engage appropriately and properly with our colleagues in other parliaments, particularly in the United Kingdom and in the north.

"(The report) is very hopeful of the future and it's an opportunity that we can grasp for change, but change with consent. A united Ireland ? Definitely, yes. But an agreed united Ireland ? Definitely, yes."

Fianna Fail TD for Cavan and Monaghan Brendan Smith said: "We can remove barriers to ensure greater participation as well.

"So incrementally, I believe we can build quite speedily at the same time, towards the achievement of a united Ireland that my people want to see achieved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh said the onus is on the Irish Government to implement the recommendations contained in the report.

She said: "The economic success of the future of a united Ireland is in our own hands and there's no insurmountable barriers there to Irish unification.

"There will be variances in terms of the time that it might take, in terms of the duration, in terms of the transition period but also that none of those things are insurmountable.

"This report presents positive inclusive conversation that's taking place across the island in planning for constitutional change. I think the onus is on the Irish government to implement the report's recommendations and that also includes a Green Paper on Irish unity and what needs to be done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said that mistakes of Brexit need to be learned and that the Government has a "responsibility" in providing the framework.

Fine Gael's Frank Feighan said that the people of middle Ireland are not ready for a unity Ireland .

"I think the people we need to be talking to as well is the people in middle Ireland and I don't think middle Ireland is ready for a united Ireland ."

He said that further conversations needed to be had with people from particular areas about what a united Ireland will look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Senator Frances Black said there is a compelling case for planning for constitutional change.

Senator Emer Currie said there is "stark differences" in wages, life expectancy, disposable incomes and at-risk poverty between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

"It is clear from the report just how stark the differences are north and south," she added.

"We've spoken before about the difference in productivity levels, the difference in our wages, the differences in the life expectancy, disposable incomes average, on poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad