The change is due to the passing of 'Dáithí's Law' which is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Belfast, who has been awaiting a new heart for five years.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation was informally named after him in recognition of his and his family’s campaign for the new law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permanent Health Secretary Peter May said: “Tomorrow is a hugely significant landmark day for organ donation in Northern Ireland. More than 140 people are waiting for transplant across Northern Ireland. The opt-out system means that all adults in NI, unless in an excluded group which includes children under 18 years, those who lack capacity to understand the new law and those who are temporarily resident in NI, will be considered to be organ donors after death unless they chose to opt-out.

The change is due to the passing of 'Dáithí's Law' which is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Belfast, who has been awaiting a new heart for five years.

“Everyone will still have a choice – people are free to opt-in, opt-out or amend their decision at any time – and families will continue to be consulted. We know that the vast majority of people here say that they support organ donation in principle, but many people still haven’t got round to signing the NHS Organ Donor Register or telling their families. By switching to an opt out system, the hope is that this makes it easier for families to support donation.

“We have already seen increased awareness, discussion and support for organ donation during the law change process and I hope that in time, this will lead to more people saying yes to donation and saving even more lives.”

Last year in Northern Ireland, 96 patients received a life-saving transplant from a deceased donor, and NI had 59 donors who enabled 140 life-saving transplants across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But sadly, 10-15 patients die each year in NI while awaiting a transplant.

Dr Dominic Trainor, Clinical Lead for Organ Donation in NI, explained: “It is only in the unfortunate situation where a person has died in hospital, in specific circumstances, that organ donation is considered. As these numbers are very small, organ donation is, and will always be, a precious gift.”

Dáithí’s father, Máirtín, said: “As a father, there are few moments in life that can compare to the pride and joy I feel for my son Dáithí on this momentous day. After years of tireless campaigning and fighting for this cause, Dáithí's Law is finally going to be in effect. It's hard for me to put into words just how much this means to our family and to the organ donation community."

Former Upper Bann UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson had originally proposed the opt-out organ donation system some ten years ago, which eventually became the law now coming into force. In 2018 she donated a kidney to her own son, Mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those of us who are part of the organ donation family will not rest until everyone who finds themselves in need of an organ transplant has the best possible chance of receiving one,” she said. “Daithí’s law is an historic milestone in the unstoppable campaign to save lives through the power of organ donation.”

This Saturday The Lord Mayor and Belfast City Council will confer the Freedom of the City on Dáithí. The ceremony will take place at 4pm on the law of City Hall.