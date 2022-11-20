Twitter image of Arlene Foster selfie at awards ceremony

A video of the incident was posted online following the Local Women Magazine’s annual awards ceremony held at the Europa hotel on Saturday and has been widely circulated.

It shows the former DUP leader being filmed alongside a female who sings ‘ooh ah, up the Ra,’ before Mrs Foster is seen showing her disappointment.

In a statement, the event organisers said: “At Local Women Magazine’s annual awards ceremony held at the Europa a person orchestrated a selfie on Social media with the intention of causing embarrassment to Dame Arlene Foster.

“Local Women wishes to make it clear that it is appalled at the conduct of the person who did this and does not condone it in any way.

“There were 540 guests at the event from all sections of the community and we are horrified at any distress this incident has caused.

“Sadly such abuses of social media are commonplace and very difficult to monitor and prevent but we will be investigating the matter and can say with certainty that the guest or guests responsible (if indeed they were guests ) will no longer be welcome at any of our events.

“Local Women has no political or religious agenda and provides a valuable and essential service to all sections of the community and will continue to do so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Europa Hotel in Belfast

Dame Arlene said: “I was at the Local Women Awards dinner and this lady asked me for a selfie. When ‘Up the Ra’ started I moved on.”

The former first minister said she understands the woman involved is from south Armagh.

Dame Arlene also made reference to the attempted murder of her father, who was shot and seriously wounded at their Rosslea home in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to bring her to Aghadrumsee graveyard where my father is buried. There she could hear what the ‘Ra’ was doing in Fermanagh before she was even born,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.