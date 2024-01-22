Fermanagh and South Tyrone’s abstentionist MP Michelle Gildernew is to run in an Irish constituency in this year’s European Parliament elections.

Arlene Foster, Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee, says Michelle Gildernew's decision is an opportunity for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Sinn Fein representative would have to resign her Westminster seat in the event that she was elected to represent Ireland’s Midlands North West constituency in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Baroness Arlene Foster – a former MLA in the constituency – told the News Letter: “I hope it gives those of us who live in this great constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone the opportunity to have a Member of Parliament who actually goes to Parliament and advocates for the area and its people regardless of political allegiance”.

With European elections taking place in early June – and a Westminster election expected later this year – Michelle Gildernew’s decision could leave the seat vacant for a period as it is unlikely that a by-election would be called so close to a general election.

Sinn Fein MPs don't take their seats at Westminster - so Michelle Gildernew didn't take part in votes or amend legislation during many years as a Member of Parliament. The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP claims she would "call out" EU chiefs if elected to represent an Irish constituency in Brussels. Photo: Anthony Devlin PA

However, any period without an MP would make no difference to the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone’s ability to be represented in parliamentary votes – or have their representative make laws – as Sinn Fein don’t take their seats. Ms Gildernew has been a Sinn Fein elected representative for 25 years, serving as both an MP and an MLA.She was first elected to Westminster in 2001. She lost the seat to the Ulster Unionist Party’s Tom Elliott in 2015 – but was re-elected in 2017.The Fermanagh MP said she would ‘stand up for Irish interests’ in Europe if she was elected. She said: “Ireland needs stronger representatives in the European Parliament.“A strong Sinn Fein team will call out the EU when needed if it is not acting in the best interest of the Irish people or when EU office holders overstep their remit as the EU Commission President did in recent months.”

The Republic gained an extra seat at the European Parliament after Brexit.

Sinn Fein lost seats at the last European election in 2019. The party’s numbers also slumped in that year’s council elections – but it has turned that scenario around and is consistently polling as the largest party in the Republic.