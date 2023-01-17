Home Secretary Suella Braverman has warned “more shocking cases” involving police officers could emerge following David Carrick’s “monstrous campaign of abuse" and urged the Metropolitan Police - and other forces - to “double down” on their efforts to root out corrupt officers in a bid to restore public trust.

Carrick - a highly trusted trusted armed officer - this week admitted 24 rapes against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Ms Braverman told MPs today: "It is vital that the Metropolitan Police and other forces double down on their efforts to root out corrupt officers; this may mean more shocking cases come to light in the short-term."

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick who has pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

In March last year the Bureau of Investigative Journalism discovered that 45 PSNI officers and staff who were accused of domestic abuse are still serving with the force.

And in February last year PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told the Nolan Show that 19 police officers had been suspended and three more moved into different positions while they were being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The News Letter asked the PSNI, Policing Board and the Police Federation yesterday how many of those PSNI officers are still serving. At the time of going to press none of them were able to give any figures.

A Policing Board spokesperson responded that following questions it raised around a sexual misconduct case against PSNI civilian employee Sinead Grotty by an officer last year, it Board welcomed the Chief Constable’s decision to review previous cases of alleged sexual misconduct by PSNI personnel over the previous ten years. His aim, the board said, was to ensure appropriate investigations and safeguarding issues were addressed and to identify any areas for improvement within systems in the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department."Following this week’s report on a Metropolitan Police Officer Case, the Board will be seeking an update on the position with this review, and if any other actions are now needed to prevent such an incident happening here,” she added.

