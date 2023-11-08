David Hilditch: Public asked to expect delays on Friday with funeral of late East Antrim MLA in Carrickfergus Town Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funeral of the late David Hilditch (former MLA for East Antrim) will take place in Carrickfergus on Friday 10 November, 2023, at 1.30pm in the Town Hall.
They are warning the public that parking will be restricted in High Street Carrickfergus during the course of the day and Police “No Waiting” cones will be deployed.
They add that they ‘anticipate delays on the Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, as the cortege makes its way to Victoria Cemetery following the service at approximately 2.30pm’.
Their message adds that local officers will be present in the area to help facilitate the funeral and any traffic disruption during this time.
‘Anyone travelling through the area can expect delays,’ they add.
‘If you can take an alternative route during these timings, please do so to assist the local community and officers on duty.’
According to Funeral Times, David Hilditch died peacefully at Macmillan Unit in Antrim Area Hospital on November 5.
He was known as a former MLA, DUP Councillor, twice-serving Mayor of Carrickfergus Borough Council, and Director of Carrick Rangers Football Club.
He will be sorely missed by his siblings, son Michael and wider family circle.
The death notice adds: “celebration of David’s life will be held in Carrickfergus Town Hall on Friday 10th November 2023 at 1.30 p.m. and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery”.