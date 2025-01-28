Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has strongly defended a constituent who was awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours list - after reports that he was convicted of terrorist offences over 30 years ago.

David Martin, 62, who is Chairman of Friends of Brownlow House, was given his MBE for voluntary services to the community in Lurgan earlier this month.

However it was reported last weekend in the media that he could have the honour rescinded, after it was reported that he was previously convicted for UVF related offences of possessing firearms, false imprisonment and conspiracy to rob.

However Carla Lockhart has now published a statement on social media, saying that Mr Martin underwent a dramatic Christian conversion over 30 years ago and now "works tirelessly to help guide young people away from making the wrong choices".

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has published a photo of herself with David Martin as she defended him being awarded an MBE earlier this month.

She said: "David has never hidden his past and speaks openly about it, not to revel in it, but to demonstrate how the grace of God worked in his life over 30 years ago and showed him the error of his ways. His journey is a testament to the power of redemption and the positive impact a changed life can have.

"The David Martin so many of us know and love is a man deeply passionate about his community. He is committed to preserving our culture and heritage, consistently goes the extra mile to foster inclusivity, and works tirelessly to help guide young people away from making the wrong choices."

The MP said: "David Martin is someone I count as a true friend, a gentleman, and a person who, by God’s grace, has undergone a remarkable transformation."

He has, for many years, she said, made "an outstanding contribution" to the community as a facilitator bringing educational displays from Brownlow house to many schools.

Ms Lockhart said it was "deeply upsetting to see him vilified in this way" and added that his MBE.

"The messages of support from people of all backgrounds have been a source of great encouragement, and those who truly know David stand solidly behind him and his award."