Austen Morgan spoke of his time working for David Timble

Austen Morgan QC, who later wrote the million-word plus, ‘The Belfast Agreement: a practical legal analysis’, said: “One of the most unremarked features upon the Belfast Agreement talks was the many people of a non-Protestant background who were working for Trimble, of whom I was one.”

Ahead of the funeral, Dr Morgan said: “I saw him at a do in London about a year ago. He hadn’t been well for a long time, he told me something was upcoming and obviously that’s what took him.”

The London-based barrister added: “Without David Trimble Northern Ireland would be stuck in the Troubles for 60 years rather than 30 years.”

Another non-Protestant who became an ally of Lord Trimble was the Downpatrick-born ex-Official IRA founder of Families Against Intimidation and Terror, Henry Robinson.

Mr Robinson said he had to be here “because I was a great admirer of David Trimble and met him many times”.

He added: “He used a phrase to me that he used again to make a general point about how people can move away from the folly of violence. He told me, ‘Just because you had a past Henry it doesn’t mean you can’t have a future’. I thought it was a lovely, authentic compliment. There would be no agreement without him so I had to be here.”

As well as allies, former foes turned partners in government including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and former party president Gerry Adams turned up to the funeral service.