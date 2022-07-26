David Trimble had ‘profound belief in inherent decency of Ulster life’, says Lord Eames

Lord Eames was archbishop of Armagh from 1986 to 2006

The former primate of All Ireland and archbishop of Armagh, who like the late Lord Trimble was closely involved in the Drumcree controversy in the 1990s and debated often with the former UUP leader in the House of Lords, was amongst several prominent clerics to offer words of tribute following Lord Trimble’s death.

In a statement to the News Letter, Lord Eames said: “Beyond the ups and downs of political life David had a profound belief in the inherent decency of Ulster life.

“His courage when the opportunity to build peace presented itself will long be remembered.”

He continued: “In all his endeavours the support of his wife Daphne was immense. In the past few years as a member of the House of Lords David was a fearless advocate for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.”

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, also paid tribute: “On behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, of which Lord Trimble was a member, I would like to extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to his wife, Lady Trimble, his family, friends and former colleagues, and assure them of our prayers at this difficult time.

“In his acceptance speech when receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in December 1998, awarded jointly with the late John Hume, Lord Trimble paid tribute to thousands of ‘heroes and heroines in Northern Ireland’ who carried out (in the words of Wordsworth) ‘little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love’.

“Without a doubt he was one of the leading peacemakers of his generation.

“It is therefore right today that we remember and honour Lord Trimble’s legacy – his personal courage, his ability to see a way forward to more peaceful future, and his tenacity in laying the foundation that enabled society to move to a better place.

“This was not without huge cost, not only to himself but also to his family, and we may never fully know the extent of the sacrifices both he and they made. We remember a man who provided leadership and committed himself to looking to the interests of others over and above his own.”

The Most Revd John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said: “The death of Lord Trimble has removed one of the major figures in the political life of Northern Ireland and of these islands. The path of the peacemaker, by its nature, is never an easy road to tread. It was the conviction that hard political and moral choices, accompanied by much personal sacrifice, would lead to a reconciled and better future that led David Trimble, the late John Hume, and many others to take the lead in building a better future for all in Northern Ireland.”