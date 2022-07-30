David Trimble: ‘He will be remembered for the strength and determination that brought NI to a better place’

David Trimble arrives at Hilsborough Castle for crisis talks on the future of Northern Ireland July 4, 2002

Mr Nicholson described his one-time leader, colleague and friend as someone of great intellect and courage.

He said: “Without his drive and belief in what was achievable, I have no doubt that the process would have failed.

“David will long be remembered for his strength and determination which was crucial in moving Northern Ireland to a better place.”

Jim Nicholson

The ex-MEP continued: “It was his vision and foresight which was required at that time. Indeed, had he received more support then, there is no telling what he might have been able to accomplish. It is only now that some people are realising what an asset David Trimble’s strategic thinking was to the cause of unionism and Northern Ireland as a whole.

“I have no doubt history will judge him kindly, that he will be recognised for the man of great intellect and courage which he most certainly was.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Daphne and the entire family circle as they come to terms with their loss.”

Meanwhile, the UUP group on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has described Lord Trimble as a great leader who always put his country first.

The UUP group said: “Many will rightly remark that Lord Trimble was a man of courage and vision.

“In 1998 when David put peace for all our citizens, before party with the signing of the Belfast Agreement, he was responsible for giving a generation of young people the chance to grow up in a period that their parents and grandparents never knew. Many owe him more than they will ever know.”

The councillors continued: “Those of us here in Upper Bann all have our own personal memories, stories and anecdotes of time spent with Lord Trimble. These include the good times but also more difficult days too. He paved the way for us Ulster Unionist councillors and was always very supportive and encouraging when we joined the party and sought election.

“He will be remembered fondly by all of us as a great leader, one who truly put his beloved country first and his party second – something we hold to this day – but he will also be remembered as a great friend and mentor to many.

“His legacy will be that of courage, of leadership, and history will show he acted at all times in what he believed was right for Northern Ireland. Today’s Northern Ireland is a better place because of people like him who were prepared to take risks – and not just political ones – to bring peace to Northern Ireland.”

The UUP group added: “As Lord Trimble once said himself – ‘Politics can be likened to driving at night over unfamiliar hills and mountains. Close attention must be paid to what the beam can reach and the next bend’.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Lady Daphne and his devoted family at this sad time of personal loss.”

Former UUP mayor for North Down Diana Peacocke told the News Letter yesterday that it was Lord Trimble’s leadership of the party at the time of the negotiations leading up to the Belfast Agreement which convinced her to enter politics.

Ms Peacocke said: “Lord Trimble was an absolute inspiration, a visionary and above all very very courageous.

“I certainly would not have entered politics if it hadn’t been for him. My former, esteemed party leader created a good and brave type of politics – one that allowed for positiveness and respect to exist. This seems to be lacking sadly today.”

She revealed Lord Trimble’s legacy has inspired her son Carrington to follow her into the UUP.

“David’s influence has fallen on the fourth generation of the Peacocke family. My son Carrington has joined the party at the tender of age of 18. David will not be forgotten.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins will be among the mourners attending Lord Trimble’s funeral on Monday at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lambeg, Lisburn, it emerged yesterday. Mr Higgins will join Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the service.

It is unclear if former taoiseach Bertie Ahern will attend as he has been on holiday in Europe since before Lord Trimble died on Monday. Lord Trimble and Mr Ahern formed a close personal friendship.

President Higgins’ presence is seen as extending an olive branch to the unionist community following a number of controversies over the last year. In 2021 he refused to accept an invitation to a ceremony marking 100 years of Northern Ireland by the Christian churches.

He also caused outrage within wider unionism when it was revealed that in a letter to church leaders he complained he had been addressed with the wrong title. He reminded them that his official title was ‘President of Ireland’.

On the religious service itself, which was held in Armagh, President Higgins said: “A service of reflection and hope to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland was not politically neutral.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP chief Doug Beattie, Alliance leader Naomi Long and the head of the SDLP Colum Eastwood will also attend the funeral.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has opened an online book of condolence in memory of the former first minister.