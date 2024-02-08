Paul Givan DUP MLA has said Sinn Fen need to focus on bread and butter issues.

Sinn Fein kicked off the issue at the weekend – with first minister Michelle O’Neill claiming there would be a vote on Northern Ireland’s place in the UK within this decade. Then Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald predicted a border poll will be held before 2030.

The DUP’s Paul Givan responded, saying Sinn Fein need to focus on everyday issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new education minister said: “Gerry Adams said we’d be in a united Ireland by 2016 and we’re not.

"It’s regrettable that when it comes to elections, Sinn Fein immediately pivot towards this issue of a border poll. I indicated before Michelle O’Neill became the First Minister to resist the temptation to go down the path of talking about border polls when we need to be focused on health, education and all of those bread-and-butter issues. The public want us to get on with the job of delivering on those issues, not to be distracted by those constitutional questions.”

Unionists lost their majority at Stormont in 2017. At the last Assembly election, unionists won more Assembly seats than nationalists – but as neither group have a majority the middle ground parties will be crucial in deciding whether a poll is called.

Any decision to call a border poll will need conditions where it is clear that the support for constitutional change is already there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legislation governing the issue says a poll will be called by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland “if at any time it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the UK and form part of a united Ireland”.

For that to happen on current voting trends – the Alliance Party in particular would have to radically change its current position and make clear it would advocate for a united Ireland or at least allow members to have open views on the matter. The party has shown no inclination towards taking such a position.

But that hasn’t stopped Sinn Fein exploiting the fact it’s now the largest party in the assembly to claim that a border poll is closer – or indeed, the DUP responding to it. The row is a vote winner for both parties.

Mary Lou McDonald says she wants a referendum by 2030 as her party and various nationalist organisations and forums continue to talk up a ‘conversation’ on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McDonald told Sky: “I’ve said consistently to the government in Dublin that they really need to take possession of this conversation that’s now under way right across Ireland.

“They need to give it a structure and a place and, of course, it has to be inclusive.

“We want to hear from every voice, including those for whom reunification would not be their first option, those who go out and campaign for the union”.

Few unionists have shown interest in taking part in a conversation about something they oppose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Ms McDonald said unification was within “touching distance” – a claim that prompted DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to remark that his political rival must have the “longest arms on this island”.

Sir Jeffrey rejected suggestions of a poll within the next decade, insisting “we are nowhere near a united Ireland”.

Ms McDonald came back on his comments on Thursday.

“When I say unity is within touching distance, I said in historic terms, I don’t mean that it’s happening next week, or next month,” she said.

“So you don’t have to have those long arms that Jeffrey refers to. But what I am saying, what I firmly believe, is in this decade we will have those referendums and it’s my job and the job of people like me who believe in reunification to convince, to win hearts and minds and to convince people of that opportunity.”