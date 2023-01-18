Give way sign outside Stormont

It is the second deadline since the Assembly elections in May came and went last year without the formation of an Executive, due to the refusal of the DUP to nominate a speaker in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Last year, legislation was introduced at Westminster by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to extend the deadline requiring devolved government to be formed in Northern Ireland by a period of 12 weeks. That extension expires today.

If, as expected, the new deadline comes and goes without an agreement then the Secretary of State will be once again under a legal obligation to order an election within 12 weeks.

It is believed any election announcement would need to be made at least six weeks in advance to allow for the necessary planning and organisation. This means the Secretary of State has, in effect, six weeks to decide on a course of action.

The precise timing of any election remains unclear, but six weeks from tomorrow's deadline would mean any announcement would be made in early March at the latest.

If he opts against ordering fresh elections, Mr Heaton-Harris could instead return to Parliament to seek another extension if he believes the parties here should be given more time.

It appears highly likely Mr Heaton-Harris will be pressed into making a decision one way or the other.

The DUP has given little indication it is prepared to end its block of devolved government in Northern Ireland as things stand and has, instead, insisted it will only be willing to do so if its so-called "seven tests" are met on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, on Monday following a joint statement from the EU and UK following a deal on the sharing of trade data, said there is still a "long road to travel" on the Protocol.