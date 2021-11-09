Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Presseye

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that a deal between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol is “unlikely”.

Sir Jeffrey said there would need to be a “marked change” in position from the EU to secure agreement.

He said in such circumstances the UK Government was right to make plans to suspend the protocol by triggering Article 16.

Speaking to reporters at Belfast City Airport, he said: “I hope we don’t get to a situation where there is a trade war between the UK and the European Union, I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interests that that is the outcome.

“The meeting I had yesterday with Lord Frost certainly suggested that from the UK’s perspective, there’s still a couple of weeks left in these negotiations.

“Although it is evident at the moment that in the absence of the EU stepping up and putting firmer proposals on the table, more realistic proposals on the table, I think a positive outcome in terms of an agreed solution is unlikely and, in those circumstances, I do expect the UK Government to take unilateral action to address the difficulties created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Meanwhile, the Stormont Economy Minister has claimed that political parties who do not acknowledge problems caused to businesses by the Northern Ireland Protocol, have their “heads stuck in the sand”.

The DUP minister Gordon Lyons made the comment as he faced questions over whether the dual access offered by the post-Brexit agreement was an advantage to Northern Ireland.

During ministerial question time at Stormont, an SDLP MLA asked the minister if he was responsible for Invest NI, Stormont’s business support agency, being “mute” to the advantages of access to both the EU and UK markets.

The protocol was agreed as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

The arrangement effectively keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU’s single market for goods, resulting in some checks for products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

Sinead Bradley asked the minister: “Does he believe that dual access to the UK and the EU markets is an advantage or a disadvantage?”

Mr Lyons answered: “It is not an advantage when the consequence of it is that we are cut off from one of our biggest markets, the rest of the UK.

“There are trade barriers that are put in place, there are additional difficulties and members on that side of the House will not acknowledge that it is an issue.

“They are not listening to businesses, they are not understanding the concerns that are being expressed.

“This isn’t coming from me, this is businesses who are telling me about the additional bureaucracy, the additional costs, the additional hours that are needed to spent filling out paperwork.

“If they would at least acknowledge it, it would go some way to helping us. If you fail to acknowledge there is a problem, you are never going to come up with a solution.”

Ms Bradley said: “I think history will show disappointment that we have an economy minister who does not see access to both markets as an advantage.

“Invest NI are entrusted to seek foreign direct investment and one would anticipate that their messaging should be a fanfare to the world that this place does have access to both those markets.

“The headline position on Invest NI’s website, there is no mention of our envious economic position.

“Can the minister advise if he or his former colleagues had any part of play in Invest NI being mute on our economic advantage?”

Mr Lyons said: “I think it is just absolutely ridiculous that the member will not even acknowledge the problems that exist with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“They have continued to refuse to acknowledge the fact that there are problems. Their heads are stuck in the sand.