Mr Sunak described the deal as a “decisive breakthrough” on the problematic post-Brexit trading arrangements – saying it will remove barriers between NI and GB, and give the UK a “veto” on implementation of EU laws.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Jeffrey said: “Our judgment and principal position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont, I believe has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the protocol does not work.”

He said his party will “study the detail,” and added: “In broad terms, it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas, whilst also recognising that there remain key issues of concern.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Ultimately the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 assembly election manifesto.”

However, TUV leader Jim Allister said the seven tests criteria leaves plenty of “wriggle room” for the DUP.

Writing for the News Letter inside today, Mr Sunak says his deal lets trade “flow smoothly across the whole UK,” protects NI’s “equal footing” in the UK and “safeguards sovereignty for the people” here.