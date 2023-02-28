News you can trust since 1737
Deal to address the NI Protocol difficulties hailed as “significant progress” by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, but DUP leader said “key areas of concern” remain

The ‘Windsor Framework’ agreement was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday, raising speculation that the concessions extracted from the EU would be enough to facilitate the DUP’s return to Stormont..

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 8:15am

Mr Sunak described the deal as a “decisive breakthrough” on the problematic post-Brexit trading arrangements – saying it will remove barriers between NI and GB, and give the UK a “veto” on implementation of EU laws.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Jeffrey said: “Our judgment and principal position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont, I believe has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the protocol does not work.”

He said his party will “study the detail,” and added: “In broad terms, it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas, whilst also recognising that there remain key issues of concern.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
“Ultimately the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 assembly election manifesto.”

However, TUV leader Jim Allister said the seven tests criteria leaves plenty of “wriggle room” for the DUP.

Writing for the News Letter inside today, Mr Sunak says his deal lets trade “flow smoothly across the whole UK,” protects NI’s “equal footing” in the UK and “safeguards sovereignty for the people” here.

But the haulier Peter Summerton, writing inside, says the deal is not what it seems and will still entail onerous paperwork GB to NI.

