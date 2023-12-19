'Decision time' for DUP as NI Secretary puts £3 billion financial package on table

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said it is now the time for decisions to be made on the restoration of powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media outside Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Heaton-Harris said a new financial package from the UK Government to stabilise Stormont – worth in excess of £3 billion – addressed the concerns raised by Northern Ireland parties.

Speaking at Hillsborough Castle, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “This morning I have brought forward a new plan which reasonably and generously responds to the parties’ concerns and provides Northern Ireland ministers with an offer for a restored Executive worth in excess of £3 billion.

“This package provides solutions to many of the issues the parties have raised.

“The parties have asked for a new formula on how much Northern Ireland receives from the UK Government, we have agreed to establish such a formula reflecting the different levels of need in Northern Ireland.

“That would see funding uplifted through the Barnett formula by 24%.

“The parties have asked for assistance with public sector pay. This package includes £584 million to address this.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “It is disappointing that there will not be a new Executive up and running to take up this offer and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland before Christmas.

"However, this package is on the table and will remain there, available on day one of an incoming Northern Ireland Executive to take up. This is a generous package.

"The UK Government has also held extensive talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the Windsor Framework over the last eight months.

“From our perspective, those talks, all the issues of substance have reached a conclusion.”

Mr Heaton-Harris continued: “These financial talks have concluded and there is a financial package worth in excess of £3bn on the table should the Executive be restored.

“From our perspective the Windsor Framework talks, all issues of substance have effectively concluded, but we are always happy to answer concerns and questions on this. It is now the time for decisions to be made.”