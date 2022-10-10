Delay of NI Protocol Bill could lead to another six months without government in Northern Ireland

The bill which seeks to amend the NI Protocol is to have its second reading at the House of Lords tomorrow - a debate which is expected to last more than six hours.

The News Letter understands that Lord Cormack will put forward a motion to delay the NI Protocol Bill from going into committee by six months.

Baroness Hoey, who will be present for tomorrow’s second reading of the NI Protocol Bill, said: “If it gets delayed for six months because Lord Cormack is arguing that gives time for more negotiations, that’s a recipe for no restoration of devolution.

Kate Hoey speaks during an anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022.

“I’m very happy to support those who think nobody should go back into Stormont until we’ve got the protocol sorted.

“It’s quite a clever move by Patrick Cormack, he’s saying ‘we’re not stopping the bill, we’re giving it a second reading, but we’re not going to allow it to go any further until we’ve been a bit nicer to the EU or the EU has been a bit nicer to us’.”

Baroness Hoey said that more than 62 members were due to speak at the second reading of the bill, which takes place tomorrow at 3.30pm and is likely to go on until around 10pm.

She said that a six month delay would ultimately mean six months without a devolved government in Northern Ireland: “We will be continuing to point out to the Lords that anyone who tries to delay the protocol bill is just introducing another chasm in the Belfast Agreement. We can’t have the protocol and the Belfast Agreement, we can’t have the protocol and devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They need to realise that, in fact I think it will make the DUP even more determined not to go back in if they do that [delay the bill].”

Baroness Ritchie, will also be at the second reading of the bill, and unlike Baroness Hoey she is opposed to the over-riding of the NI Protocol.

She said: “The NI Protocol Bill is contrary to democratic principles, breaches international law, gives ministers powers in regulations for which there will be no parliamentary scrutiny or accountability and will wreak endless havoc on our economy.

"Just look at the dairy industry which is all island in nature and where the large part of the processing capacity lies in the south of Ireland. A dual regulatory regime would not work for that sector, will lead to the destruction of the dairy industry on the island and a similar case will exist for beef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I support the protocol and believe that there is a need for mitigations to ensure that it works to its full potential for everyone. Where wrinkles exist they need to be smoothed out. Only negotiations between the UK Government and EU will examine and resolve those.”

Meanwhile a joint report produced by academics at Queen’s University and the University of Michigan say the bill poses a “significant threat” to human rights protections.