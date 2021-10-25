Demand for rent to be capped in Belfast following house price rise

Councillor Malachi O'Hara

The motion has been brought forward by the Green Party, as the housing market in the Province has experienced rising prices, partly brought on by the advent of home working during lockdown, and the desire of many residents for more spacious homes.

A recent study by Ulster University has shown private sector rents in Belfast had jumped by 5.3% from 2019 to 2020 – higher than anywhere else in NI.

In the first half of 2021, the cheapest average rent for any property type anywhere in the Province was an apartment in Fermanagh and Omagh District, at £441 per month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In that same district, an average terraced house rent was £498 per month, rising to £538 for semi-detached, and £586 for a detached home.

In Belfast council area the average monthly rent for an apartment was £763 in the same period.

For a terrace the average monthly rent was £792, for a semi it was £782, and for a detached it was £1,062.

Green councillor Malachi O’Hara’s motion, to be discussed from 5.30pm today by the council’s standards and business committee, reads: “This council supports a system of rent controls in the city.

“This council notes with grave concern the escalating prices of rents in all parts of Belfast.

“It notes the failure of the executive to regulate the rental market, and notes the significant additional number of students moving to the city with the relocation of the University of Ulster campus to north Belfast...

“This council calls on the Executive to; immediately bring forward a rent control scheme for the city.”

Click here>>> Stephen Nolan transgender podcast series now among most popular in GB

Click here>>> Eastwood brands himself a republican as he hits back at church service critics

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry