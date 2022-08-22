Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small service took place at Palace Barracks in Holywood at the weekend to unveil a memorial in honour of English veteran Dennis Hutchings, who died of Covid in Belfast last year.

Mr Hutchings, 80, had been on trial for attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham; a vulnerable adult, aged 27, he was shot as he ran from an Army patrol near Benburb, Co Tyrone, in 1974.

NI friends of Mr Hutchings organised their own small memorial service for him and his family on Saturday, unveiling a special memorial stone in the Memorial Garden at the barracks.

Veteran Dennis Hutchings.

Veteran John Ross said Mr Hutchings waived his right to be exempted from prosecution due to terminal illness in order to defend his reputation, adding that there was no evidence to refute his version of events.

However, the family of Mr Cunningham released a statement in response, via the Pat Finucane Centre (PFC).

It said: “The Cunningham family accept the right of all citizens to honour and commemorate their dead but, in the specific circumstances of this week’s events, would like to ask the Ministry of Defence the basis for allowing a monument to be erected on MoD property given that:

Charlie Agnew , Nephew of John Pat Cunningham holds a photo of his uncle at a press conference in Belfast in 2013 after his family received an apology from the government. Mr Cunningham who was a vulnerable man was shot in a field near his home in Benburb, Co Tyrone in June 1974. The apology followed a report from the Historical Enquiries Team (HET), which found that Mr Cunningham's death was "an absolute tragedy that should not have happened". Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Dennis Hutchings did not die on active service but passed away of natural causes; he had been charged with attempted murder and died during his trial; he had never offered any explanation of his actions to police on the day that John-Pat was shot dead (either by himself or Soldier B); he refused to cooperate with the RUC in the immediate aftermath; he made no mention at the time or in recent interviews with the PSNI that he had ‘fired in the air’.”

The PFC also said the family would like to ask the MoD what efforts, if any, were made to consult them over erecting a monument “to the man accused of murdering John Pat, a vulnerable adult who posed no threat?

“Also, they would ask the MoD if there are plans to erect monuments to other soldiers who pass away while there remain unresolved legal actions against them, such as Soldier F (who stands accused of murder on Bloody Sunday)?

“The Cunningham family would also ask the News Letter what efforts were made, if any, to ask for their views on the monument before it ran a full page story on the event?”

The MoD said it was a private service. “The Palace Barracks Memorial Garden is not an officially recognised MoD memorial,” it said.