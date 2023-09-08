Department for Infrastructure pressed to explain "unacceptably high" price hikes for MOTs and driving tests

Watch more videos on Shots!

Last month drivers were waiting up to four months for an MOT test date.

The Department for Instructure (DFI) says that from October 1, test fees for cars and light goods vehicles will rise from £30.50 to £38, for motorcycles from £22 to £34 and for taxis from £138.50 to £147. Practical driving test fees for cars will rise from £45.50 to £65, for motorcycles from £58 to £80 and for lorries and buses from £66 to £87.

DFI said it will be the first increase for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009. It said driving and vehicle tests are carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees. The rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.

Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) testing centre. The Department for Infrastructure is being pressed to explain why it has made "unacceptably high" price hikes for MOTs and driving tests - while waiting times for MOT tests remain exceptionally long. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DFI permanent secretary agreed the increases in the absence of an Assembly, it said, with a detailed explanation contained in the public consultation report online.

However UUP infrastructure spokesperson John Stewart MLA noted that only last month he challenged the department to address the “unacceptable delays” for motorists who were trying to book MOT tests.

“It seems this call has fallen on deaf ears” he said, pointing out the cost of MOT tests will increase by £7.50 for a private car and £8.50 for taxis.

He added: “Individuals who are trying to book tests today are very unlikely to be able to find an available date ahead of this price rise, placing further financial hardship on many who are struggling to keep their heads above water.

“Additionally, the announcement that practical car driving tests are to increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test and from £62.50 to an astounding £95 for evening or weekend tests is simply unbelievable.”

Alliance Infrastructure Spokesperson Andrew Muir MLA said the increases are "a direct consequence of the Secretary of State's punitive budget".

He added: "It has put our public services under immense financial pressure and has left users to bear higher bills as so many struggle through a cost of living crisis. I have consistently pushed the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) to address delays encountered to get an MOT or driving test. Now that fees are being increased, DFI must set clear plans to reduce the inordinately long waiting times to get an MOT and driving test."

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, commented: “For drivers already struggling to get their MOT carried out on time will feel this is further insult to injury. With the cost of living continuing to squeeze household budgets, increasing prices to maintain legal motoring could put some families in financial difficulty. The large hikes to driving tests will predominantly hurt younger people seeking employment.”