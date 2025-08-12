The deputy First Minister told reporters on Tuesday that she attends many events of significance throughout the year

The deputy First Minister has said she was representing Northern Ireland when she attended Wimbledon last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that almost £1,000 in public funds was spent on flights and accommodation for Emma Little-Pengelly and her husband, Education Authority chief executive Richard Pengelly, to attend the tournament.

The deputy First Minister told reporters on Tuesday that she attends many events of significance throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the matter following a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, she said: “You will see that throughout the week, throughout every month, we have many different roles.

“Part of that is advocacy – that’s what we’re doing today in terms of emphasising to the Chancellor the needs of the people of Northern Ireland and to ask for that support for that economic growth.

“But there’s also a representative role. I count it as a huge privilege to be in this role.

“And of course, if anybody follows my social media, you will see that I am out and about on a weekly basis, representing and attending hundreds of events – most of them local community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But of course, those national events and events of sport and significance as well throughout the year.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she had little to add to social media posts she made on Friday.

In those posts, she said: “It is the biggest honour of my life to serve in this role as your deputy First Minister, with responsibility of jointly leading the Executive.

“In my role, I lead from the front and I lead from the heart. I have worked tirelessly to champion Northern Ireland at every opportunity. I will always do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I count it a huge honour to have been invited as deputy First Minister to attend the Royal Box at Wimbledon at the invitation of the chair of the club.

“The organisers invite a mix of political, Government, investors, business along with the world of sport and entertainment, and of course royalty, as part of the official aspect of the tournament in the Royal Box.

“It is hugely positive that Northern Ireland is invited to be represented at this significant UK British national sporting event, of huge global impact.