Deputy First Minister says Orange traditions are about 'who we are' - and slams those 'bringing ridicule'

NI deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attending the Twelfth of July celebrations in Lisburn, Co Antrim, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The Orange tradition and its fight for liberty and the rule of law is not only about battles fought in the past, but about who the unionist people ​are today, the deputy First Minister has said.

​Emma Little Pengelly, who was a guest speaker at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Lisburn on Saturday, also hit out at those “bringing ridicule and unnecessary offence” – saying that it does not represent unionism or orange culture.

She said that the Irish Sea border is something no unionist “can ever truly accept” – and called on the UK government to “fully restore unfettered internal trade”.

Stormont’s joint leader ended her speech with the age old unionist battle cry of “No Surrender”.

On Saturday, the City of Lisburn hosted the 335th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, organised on behalf of the South Antrim Combine by Lisburn District LOL No. 6. The main parade began in the morning at the assembly field at Wallace Park and proceeded through the city to the QEII Ballymacoss Playing Fields (known as The Brambles).

Thousands lined the long route to the field, where formal proceedings included a short religious service by Wor. Bro. Rev. Stephen Kilpatrick, who spoke about the Orange Institution’s commitment to Christian principles and faith.

Addressing those gathered at The Brambles, the deputy First Minister praised the Orange tradition, and its place in Northern Ireland’s past, present and future.

“The orange tradition is not only about what was fought for long ago, it is about who we are today, a people proud of our heritage, respectful of our neighbours, and committed to community, charity and culture”, the DUP MLA said.

She said that pride in traditions is seen in the careful polishing of drums, the patience of painting banners and in the joy of children in orange sashes and the quiet dignity in remembrance each July.

“Too often, it is those small in number, but determined to cause offence and controversy that seize the headlines. We will send a clear message.

“If you are bringing ridicule and unnecessary offence, then you are not only letting down yourself, but all of us. You are damaging what is precious to so many.

“It is not who we are. It does not represent the many, many tens of thousands who celebrate our traditions with respect.

“Our heritage Is about passing down from generation to generation, the rich tapestry of tradition, music, symbolism, faith”, the Lagan Valley MLA said.

Focusing on the Orange institution itself, she said it is “more than a cultural movement”.

“It is a story of conviction, courage and continuity. From its origins in the 18th century, it stood as a beacon of liberty under law, for the Reformed faith and for the preservation of our cherished place within the United Kingdom.

“Yet Sadly, in every generation, without fail, we have needed to rise up and face the challenges and threats presented, often to our very existence. I pay tribute to the strength of all of those who came before us for what they secured, and we take the hope and inspiration now to continue in our fight”, she said.

Turning to present challenges facing unionism, she said the union “is not a distant idea” – but “our political and economic and emotional home”.

“A border in the Irish Sea undermines that hope. It divides our people, disrupts our trade and dilutes our identity. The government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland made a clear and unambiguous promise to fully restore unfettered internal trade across this United Kingdom. That was a promise to the people of Northern Ireland. They must deliver it”, she said.

In the Safeguarding the Union deal between the last Tory government and the DUP, a pledge was made for permanent “unfettered access” for Northern Ireland goods sold into the rest of the UK. The government made clear that any commitments to trade from GB to NI had to be compatible with the Irish Sea border arrangements.

The main field at The Brambles was transformed into what the Orange Order described as “a festive hub for the entire community”. Food and refreshment stalls, family-friendly entertainment, including bouncy castles and activities for children were on offer, as Lisburn baked in the summer sun.