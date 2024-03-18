Deputy First Minister's focus on 'relentlessly promoting Northern Ireland' in Washington

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly meet with President Joe Biden in the China Room of the White House, Washington DC. The ministers travelled to the United States during the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the purpose of the trip was “to seek out investors and companies and showcase everything Northern Ireland has to offer”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter last week that NI’s “added layer of trading arrangements within the UK and also with the EU single market” was “promoting additional interest”.

The DUP have also been using the trip to promote the unionist message to a range of civic and political leaders in the US – and the party leader says that Sinn Fein have “toned down” their rhetoric on the Israel – Gaza conflict in America.

The DUP met with the Heritage Foundation in Washington where they briefed them on Northern Ireland and discussed "shared values".

Sir Jeffrey said: “Unionism is finding that there is an open door for us. People want to hear from us. And they have a better understanding and respect for our position than might have been the case in previous years.

“They recognise that with the principle of consent it is a matter for the people of Northern Ireland to decide their future. And the message I’m giving to the United States is support for the Union remains strong and we are determined to build that support – because we believe that in political, social and economic terms, Northern Ireland is better off being in the United Kingdom.

“That does not mean we can’t have a good relationship with our neighbours. But I think the unionist message is here.

“It also resonates with people here in terms of our stance, for example, on Israel and the Middle East – and our stance on other issues that are more attuned to the democratic values of Americans than perhaps would be the case with some of the other political representatives from Northern Ireland”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson meets with Senator James Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. The DUP leader has invited him to visit Northern Ireland.

He said some US politicians weren’t aware of Sinn Fein’s position on the Israel – Palestine conflict. “This is why I think Sinn Fein have toned down their approach to the Palestinian issue here.

“They have merely talked about the Americans supporting initiatives for peace in the Middle East – rather than being critical of the American foreign policy.

“It’s a different message from the one you hear back home from Sinn Fein. I think Sinn Fein are very cognisant that their message on the Middle East does not resonate on the Hill in Washington and therefore they are toning it down. Which will be to the dismay of some of their supporters back home.”

US President Joe Biden was told by Stormont’s leaders that they appreciate his support during a “positive” meeting at a St Patrick’s Day reception.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured in Washington DC earlier this week. It was the first joint visit by Executive Office ministers since Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness met the then-US President Barack Obama in 2016. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met Mr Biden at the White House on Sunday as the traditional March 17 events rounded off a week of engagements.

Ms O’Neill said business figures they spoke to were left with “a clear understanding” on why they should invest in Northern Ireland, while Ms Little-Pengelly said the week had been “key” for extending relationships in the US.

Sinn Fein had come under pressure to boycott St Patrick’s events in the US over support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

The Stormont leaders’ itinerary included the Ireland Funds Gala; a roundtable discussion with the US Chamber of Commerce; and the Speaker Mike Johnson’s luncheon in the US Capitol with Mr Biden and Irish premier Leo Varadkar.

The First Minister said: “Both Emma and I have had a very positive experience, meeting business leaders from a wide range of sectors who were left with a clear understanding of why they should invest in the north.

“We also impressed upon President Biden that we appreciate his continued support, including the work taken forward by the Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III.

“Over the coming months we will continue to build on the connections we have made in the United States in order to grow our economy for the betterment of our citizens.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said they discussed with Mr Biden the importance of US engagement and investment in “securing a thriving, brighter future for everyone”.

“Throughout our engagements this week, we have been promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to live, visit and invest in.

“We are a global leader in sectors such as cyber security, regtech, fintech, advanced manufacturing and health sciences with a young, skilled and dedicated workforce. I am confident those influential decision-makers we have met with have been very impressed by what they have heard.

“This week has also been key in extending our network and relationships within the US, demonstrating that we are open for business and committed to building stability and prosperity through investment.”

Earlier in the week Mr Biden hailed the return of powersharing in Northern Ireland as a “very positive step forward”, while Mr Varadkar said his “abiding memory” from the trip was seeing the “powerful” appearance of the two politicians on stage together.

Speaking on Sunday night, Mr Varadkar said that lessons can be learned from the peace process in Northern Ireland, “particularly the concept of parity of esteem”.

He told the reception event: “Mr President, as you know today we are joined here in the White House by Michelle O’Neill as First Minister of Northern Ireland and Emma Little-Pengelly as deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

“A joint office in which they are co-equal. Two courageous women demonstrating every day what’s possible by putting aside old animosities and working together.

“The Good Friday Agreement is working again and I thank you all so much for making that possible.