Devolved government cannot function without financial stability says Gavin Robinson at DUP conference

Devolved government in Northern Ireland will not be able to function unless the region is properly funded, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson has told his party's conference in Belfast.

Mr Robinson said firm foundations for political stability in the region must be accompanied by financial stability.

A document published by the Department of Finance last week said Stormont's budget has fallen by more than £2 billion in real terms since 2021 due to the impact of inflation.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to senior civil servants last month, directing them to launch public consultations on measures to support budget sustainability and raise additional revenue.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson MP speaking during the DUP's annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

These include potential measures such as introducing domestic water and waste water charges, drug prescription charges and increasing university tuition fees.

But Mr Robinson told delegates at his party's conference that there needed to be a reappraisal of how Northern Ireland is funded.

He said: "Northern Ireland gets less than it needs. Not wants, desires or craves. Needs.

"Materially, that means less money for schools, hospitals and roads.

"No flexibility to tackle waiting lists, increase special needs provisions or provide effective and meaningful child-care support for working families.

"Last year, our departments received £322 million less than they needed.

"This year, it's £431 million and next year, its £458 million."

Mr Robinson said the problem would grow over coming years.

He said: "Year on year, the ability to deliver is crippled.

"Only this week, the Department of Finance indicated that inflationary rises have put the new level of pressure at £2.3 billion.

"As financial scope recedes, there is no ability to pay public sector workers properly or in keeping with their GB counterparts."

Mr Robinson attacked the response by Mr Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker to the financial pressures.

Referring to Mr Baker, he said: "The erstwhile, self-confessed agitator and 12-hour candidate for prime minister would be better back in the box he confessed to being released from in the summer.

"The one-time Spartan who threatened to seize power is now the unparalleled Private Pike of Northern Ireland politics.

"But whether he gets it or not, the need for fiscal reform remains."

He added: "If we want a government that is in the right position to deliver for people, it needs financial firepower.

"As it stands, Treasury are now punishing Northern Ireland for their underfunding.

"There should be no surprise that last year's lack of funding led to a corresponding overspend.

"And yet, they expect us to do more this year, with even less whilst at the same time, pay back their own shortfall from the previous year.