Diane Forsythe: Fake porn video nasty and vile ... no-one should be subjected to such treatment

Diane Forsythe, acompanied by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, talks to fishermen while canvassing in her South Down constituency last month

Ms Forsythe confirmed last night that the PSNI are now investigating the attempt to falsely link her to the film after a meeting she held with police officers yesterday.

The News Letter has also learnt that those behind the attempted smear contacted at least one Sunday newspaper last weekend in a bid to persuade them to publish a story based on the video, which originated from the United States.

It is understood the newspaper got suspicious of the anonymous email with the video attached and decided that the allegation was wholly false.

Diane Forsythe met the PSNI for several hours yesterday to discuss the online trolling

The video, which is accompanied by a stills picture of Ms Forsythe, was circulated across social media as part of a smear operation directed at her using completely fake information.

The DUP candidate said the levels to which some people were prepared to stoop in order to damage her in the election campaign were “astonishing”.

She said: “This is not just about me as a candidate standing for election however. Such vile attacks are launched on many others and I know of teachers and other women across different professions who have faced this too.

“No-one should ever be subjected to such treatment. I hope those responsible or who may have shared it never find their mother, wife, sister or daughter subjected to anything remotely similar.”

Ms Forsythe continued: “I am very grateful for the support and encouragement I have received since this came to light however. I have fantastic party colleagues who have been a source of great encouragement, but others have come from candidates who have a very different political outlook to myself.

“I prefer to focus on those positive aspects rather than those who have shared this abusive material or indeed those who have stayed silent and not been able to bring themselves to condemn what has happened.”

On her meeting with the PSNI to discuss the online abuse, Ms Forsythe added: “Having spent several hours with police today I am very aware of the gaps in our law and how legislation in this area has not kept pace with technology.

“People do not have the level of protection from the law that is necessary in such cases and whilst much of the power for this lies at Westminster, it is something I will focus on alongside party colleagues. As for this abuse it is nasty and vile but it will not deter me from standing up for what I believe.”

Superintendent Norman Haslett, PSNI Newry, Mourne and Down district commander, said: “Police have received a report of a defamatory message being circulated and an investigation has now been launched.

“We ... are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality. We are investigating thoroughly all incidents which have been reported to us and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.”

Ms Forsythe’s DUP colleague and the party’s director of elections, Gordon Lyons, said she had been the victim of “a libellous and malicious campaign to damage her good name and attempt to bully a young female candidate as she attempts to put herself forward for public service”.

Mr Lyons continued: “The latest misogynistic material which has been circulated is not only false but outrageously offensive. This vile material is motivated by an inherent misogynistic prejudice and designed to undermine Diane’s character.

“None of our candidates will be intimidated or meekly stand by whilst their character is attacked by faceless trolls. The matter has been reported to the police but separate legal action will be taken against anyone sharing the material.”

This election campaign has been punctuated with incidents of online abuse and physical intimidation most notably against female candidates.

Last week Hannah Kenny of People Before Profit was set upon by three men in east Belfast and was grabbed by the throat before being warned to leave the area.