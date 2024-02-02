Difference of opinion among Orange leaders over Stormont deal endorsement
After the Grand Lodge grand secretary – speaking in a personal capacity – praised many aspects of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document, brethren in Newry said they were “very disappointed” that Rev Mervyn Gibson had endorsed the deal while its contents were still be scrutinised collectively by Grand Lodge officials.
The Orange leadership has said it will take time to “carefully scrutinise” the 80-page document containing details of the deal before issuing a formal response.
The agreement – drafted in response to concerns over the post-Brexit trading arrangements – has been endorsed by the majority of the DUP’s elected representatives, meaning the party’s boycott of the power-sharing executive will end this weekend.
In the latest edition of the Orange Standard magazine, the Orange Order said: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, like other stakeholders, is now in possession of the agreement between the DUP and the UK Government in relation to resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol/ Windsor Framework and will begin to scrutinise it.”
Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “At this stage, we acknowledge publication of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ command paper and will now take the time necessary to carefully scrutinise its content.
"The paper and associated legislation is detailed in nature and runs to almost 80 pages. After careful consideration, it will be discussed at Grand Lodge where members will be able to give their views.’”
In a statement on Friday, Newry District Orange Lodge officers said they had “unanimously endorsed the stated position of The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland,” and that they “are very disappointed in the grand secretary’s recent comments in which he appears to break away from his responsibilities within the Orange Institution”.
The lodge officers referred to a number of points raised in a legal opinion on the deal, provided by former NI attorney general John Larkin KC, and said they could not endorse the deal “while [those] obstacles remain”.