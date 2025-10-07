Digital ID: Mixed reaction from unionist parties on latest details - as DUP gives cautious welcome and TUV slams Dublin 'insult'

DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

​There has been a mixed reaction from unionists to the government’s latest proposals on Digital ID – with a cautious welcome from the DUP leader, and the TUV branding it an “assault” on sovereignty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Data minister Ian Murray said the scheme will be UK wide but has not ruled out Northern Ireland citizens being able to choose between using a UK or Irish digital identity.

Gavin Robinson said it “appears to be a welcome first step” – but warned that concern will remain until more precise details are revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has at least been progress towards acceptance that criticism of the principle of Digital ID doesn’t mean Northern Ireland should be excluded if it is eventually rolled out. If it is about proving eligibility to work then there should be recognition that the Belfast Agreement provides no barrier to its operation. Irish citizens automatically have the right to work within the United Kingdom and therefore it provides no more a conflict with anyone’s identity or citizenship than there is with an Irish citizen holding a UK National Insurance number which similarly proves your eligibility to work.

“Whilst we would prefer the scheme were not brought forward at all, we will fully engage with the consultation and if it is to proceed, we will press the Government that it would be uniformly applied right across the United Kingdom.”

TUV councillor Allister Kyle said the notion that people in Northern Ireland should be able to choose between an Irish and a British ID card “is not only absurd — it is an affront to our sovereignty”

The party chairman added: “This isn’t about identity. It’s about legal reality and sovereignty. The suggestion hints at surrendering the principle that NI is fully and unquestionably part of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NI is not some halfway house between Dublin and London. We are British citizens living under British law, and the same UK system that applies in every other region must apply here. Anything less is a betrayal of that most basic constitutional truth”.