​A larger than normal crowd of people attended the Armistice Day service in Belfast on Saturday, amid concerns about a counter protest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Hundreds of bystanders were present at the ceremony at 11am at the cenotaph in Belfast City Hall, which is always held on November 11 – the actual date of the 1918 ceasefire – and tends to be smaller than the Remembrance Sunday event. But this year the public gathering seemed almost as large, including scores of men, mostly wearing poppies, who stood back from the cenotaph and field of remembrance area, which is on the western side of the city hall grounds, and nearer to the front gate on Donegall Square North, where fliers had suggested Irish republican groups would hold a pro Palestinian demonstration.

That event was mooted to be held at 11am, exactly the same time as the traditional silence at the cenotaph, but in the run-up to the it date seemed in fact not to be going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police kept a discreet presence but appeared to be on standby in nearby locations, with numerous police vans parked on streets around the City Hall.

The November 11 service is much shorter than the Remembrance Sunday event and does not involve music aside from a trumpet, that sounds the Last Post.

A small number of politicians, council officials, Royal British Legion and military representatives, including Belfast’s Lord Mayor, observe the 11am moment with silence.

This year the mayor, Sinn Fein’s Ryan Murphy, was among the group, followed by his mayoral deputy, the Green Party’s Áine Groogan, and the High Sheriff, John Kyle. Other officials included John Walsh, the council’s chief executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the three politicians present, Mr Murphy wore his mayoral chain and a small badge that was representative of a Palestinian flag, Ms Groogan wore her chain and a white poppy, and Mr Kyle has a traditional red poppy on his lapel.

The Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, wearing mayoral chains and a Palestinian badge, his mayoral deputy, Green Party councillor Áine Groogan, also wearing chains and sporting a white poppy, and the High Sheriff, Ulster Unionist councillor John Kyle, with a traditional red poppy on his lapels, amidst other dignitaries arriving for a short service in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall on Saturday, Armistice Day, at 11am. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

One person paying respects at the service yesterday was the Rev Chris Hudson, a Dubliner of a Catholic background who converted to Protestantism and is now a minister at a Non-subscribing Presbyterian Church near Queen’s University, All Souls.

After the service, Rev Hudson looked at the poppy crosses in the field of remembrance, which included a single cross in a pen for the Jewish Military Association UK, and a pen for the Irish Guards Association, which included numerous poppy crosses, one of which was draped in a Tricolour.

Rev Hudson said: “I am pleased, as a Dublin man, to come here today to pay my respects to those, who gave their lives for my liberty. But I am also here at City Hall because of my deep concern at the growing lack of respect for our fallen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noticing the presence of the Irish flag, he said: “Many from the Irish Republic served and serve in the Irish Guards.”

Rev Chris Hudson of All Souls non-subscribing Presbyterian church in Belfast pays his respects at the Field of Remembrance in the grounds of Belfast City on Armistice Day, Saturday November 11, 2023. In the background on the left of the picture is a poppy cross planted in the Jewish Military Association UK part of the field and on the right crosses in the Irish Guards Association section, with a Tricolour

Rev Hudson recalled attending the 2003 funeral of Lance Corporal Ian Malone of the Irish Guards, formerly an Irish Army reservist, who was killed in Basra.