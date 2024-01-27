Edwin Poots describing a key part of proposals for a deal to restore Stormont as a "win" appears to raise the prospect of a deal going through the party's officer team.

However, he says government plans on divergence won’t be enough on their own – and that the negotiations are about delivering the party’s seven tests.

It is the first public confirmation from one of the party’s key decision makers that a scheme to keep regulations in Great Britain close to Northern Ireland – and therefore ease the effect of the Irish Sea border – is part of proposals to see Stormont restored.

His comments, although cautious, will be a boost to those in the party hoping for a restoration of Stormont in the coming days or weeks.

The proposals reported this week in the Daily Telegraph would mean UK ministers having to consider the impact on trade between NI and GB when making laws – but it doesn’t appear it would bind ministers. The Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said that Great Britain would retain the ability to diverge from EU rules – in a sign of the sharp divisions within the Tory party on the issue.

If Mr Poots ultimately backs whatever proposals are agreed on, it is clear Sir Jeffrey will have the numbers for a return to Stormont.

Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show on Friday that his party has been working “extremely hard” to resolve the impasse.

He declined to comment on what happened at a meeting of the party officers last Friday – the party has said that it is continuing to engage with the government, and won’t “give a running commentary” on its position.

The South Belfast MLA described the divergence offer from PM Rishi Sunak as just “one element” of a prospective deal.

“That would be a win but on its own it wouldn’t be any use, if people thought that is what was on offer, that wouldn’t be acceptable on its own,” he said.

“It would be one element of progress that in itself wouldn’t carry anything.”

“There is a course of work that has been done thus far and that’s a course of work that is ongoing and we are determined to bring that to a conclusion,” Mr Poots said.

Mr Poots also said no internal party meeting was planned for “the next couple of days” but said there are a whole series of regular meetings over the course of the next week.

He also criticised some other unionists who have accused the DUP of being “traitors”.

“Why would we have done what we’ve done for the last two years and go back with nothing, and people should reflect on that,” he said.

In a spat with the TUV’s Samuel Morrison yesterday on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Poots reiterated the party’s seven tests. “We produced the seven tests, and our negotiations are about delivering on them”, he said.

The TUV press officer had accused Mr Poots of implementing checks on the Irish Sea border when he was a Stormont minister. He said the former DUP leader “stopped implementing the Protocol in the lead up to the last Assembly poll” and that a court case proved “beyond doubt that you cannot hold office in NI Executive without being a Protocol implementer”.

Edwin Poots said he “used every opportunity in post to frustrate its implementation” and added “repeating something doesn't make it a fact. What is a fact I never give an instruction to build any port infrastructure to implement the protocol, that was just a lie repeated by the TUV”.

There has been increasing tensions between the parties in recent weeks as a deal to restore Stormont inches closer.

TUV leader Jim Allister has warned of an “inevitable attempt to hoodwink” voters that the Irish Sea border has been removed. He asked unionists to judge what they are being told "not by the spin but by the reality that the iniquitous Protocol remains unaltered”.

Mr Allister said that having less divergence with Great Britain wouldn’t “undo any of the law and structures which created the partitioning sea border in the first place. Unless and until sovereignty is reclaimed from the EU over our trade and border, nothing of constitutional substance will change”.

The Tory European Research Group – which is opposed to the divergence plan because it would hamper so-called Brexit freedoms in GB – called the proposals a fig leaf.

The group’s director Christopher Howarth told the News Letter that rather than change or even tweak the Windsor Framework the Government is “now trying to pretend the whole UK will be dragged into the Windsor Framework.".

He said: “But they can't tell pro Brexit voters in GB that the UK can still make it's own laws and tell Northern Irish politicians they will solve the sea border by stopping divergence in GB. If you say different things to different people about the same fig leaf of a proposal you will get caught out and upset everyone. The only solution is to treat the UK as an indivisible whole and scrap the Windsor Framework”.

Prominent Tory backbencher David Jones – a member of the ERG – said “the ability to diverge from EU regulations was one of the most important reasons for Brexit and is potentially one of its most important benefits.

“Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and it is essential that it should be treated in exactly the same way as the rest of the country.

“The episode further highlights the need to revisit and amend the Windsor Framework”.

