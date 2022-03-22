Dodds: It is unconscionable that in the 21st century we have laws imposed on us without say

EU and UK flags together

Lord Dodds said that the latest Westminster report into the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol has underlined the need for the government in London to be “more open and transparent with the public” in the Province over the way the EU governs much of local economic and commercial life.

The Lords’ Protocol Committee’s newly released 49-page inquiry into the Protocol’s effects found that more than 300 EU laws and rules regulate Northern Ireland’s economic activity.

“Northern Ireland is subject to over 300 pieces of EU legislation applying on a dynamic basis, meaning they can be amended or replaced by the EU directly,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Protocol also provides for the addition of new legislation to the raft of legislation which already applies.

“For example, last week a House of Commons report pointed to the range of legislation which may emerge for Northern Ireland as result of the EU Commission’s work plan for next year.

“It is clear that, apart from the committee’s work, there is little detailed scrutiny going on with any of this legislation.

“It is unconscionable and unthinkable in a modern 21st-century country that its citizens have laws imposed upon them without any say or vote by those citizens or their representatives.”

Lord Dodds added: “Often the government provides no or very poor quality information or explanation.”

More from the News Letter:

Click here for more opinion and letters: www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.