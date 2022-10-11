Dodds: 'We do not like idea of Sinn Fein first minister but will accept it so long as Protocol is sorted'

Lord Dodds speaking in the House of Lords on 11-10-22

Lord Dodds of Duncairn made the remarks tonight in the House of Lords, as peers of various stripes heaped criticism on the government’s Protocol Bill.

The former North Belfast MP also said that under the protocol Northern Ireland is worse off than if it were a colonial possession.

The Lords debate was the latest twist in a tale that began on June 13, when the Protocol Bill was first introduced to the House of Commons.

There the Tories have a big outright majority, meaning the prime minister can basically force through whatever law she wants.

In the Lords the Tories have no such majority, so it has long been expected that the bill would be heavily amended and delayed there.

Two main amendments were proposed.

One was from Tory peer Lord Cormack, calling for the government to halt "further consideration of the bill for six months, so as to allow time to reach a negotiated settlement with the EU".

Another was from Labour peer Baroness Chapman, voicing “regret” that the government is pushing a bill “which is widely perceived to breach the UK’s obligations under international law", and calling on No 10 to consider "whether pausing this legislation would be beneficial".

She said the protocol had “heightened ... the unionist community’s concerns about their place in the UK, and these concerns must be heard” – but that “the only feasible way forward is through negotiation” between the EU and UK.

The EU has previously denied negotiations are possible.

In May 2022 Maros Sefcovic declared: “The protocol, as a cornerstone of the Withdrawal Agreement, is an international agreement. Its renegotiation is not an option.”

The Protocol Bill would give UK ministers the power to basically ignore parts of the protocol, and unionists are hoping it can be used to negate – or at least blunt – the worst effects of the Irish Sea border.

Among the many peers voicing anxiety about the bill was the Anglican Bishop of Coventry, Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth.

He said: “I share concerns that this bill risks not only reinforcing attitudes of distrust with European partners including Ireland, just at the point in history where concerted action is needed between allies.”

This was something heard a number of times during the debate, with many lords tying the Protocol Bill to the UK’s credibility on the world stage – in particular with reference to the war in Ukraine.

For example, ex-Tory leader Lord Howard said the bill “doesn’t begin to compare to the invasion of Ukraine, but our ministers frequently criticise that invasion on the ground that it’s a breach of international law [and] the thing about the law – whether it is domestic or international – is that you cannot pick and choose; you cannot pray it in aid in one context, and have no regard for it in another”.

Lord Dodds of Duncairn, the former DUP deputy chief, said the bill is needed because the protocol “negates democracy itself”.

During the debate, he likened the current status of Northern Ireland to a “colony” – and in a statement to the press shortly afterwards he said that, in fact, the situation is even worse, because the EU today “controls more of the governance of Northern Ireland than do many officially recognised colonial powers in relation to their colonies”.

And long-serving DUP chairman Lord Morrow added: "The people of Northern Ireland have lost the ability to take part in the government of their country in relation to some 300 areas of law.

"Under the Brexit arrangements, these laws are now made for Northern Ireland by the EU, a polity of which it is not a part, and in whose parliament it consequently has no representation whatever.”

At one point, Tory grandee Lord Clarke said that the DUP was only using the protocol as “an excuse” to avoid serving in a government led by Michelle O’Neill.