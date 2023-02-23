Acknowledging the impact that the cost of living is having on Northern Ireland households, the 6% increase in the domestic regional rate for NI households is both below inflation (10%), and is lower than the average increase (6.67%) of domestic district rate increases by NI councils.

Following extensive consultation with the NI Department of Finance and engagement with business representatives, and recognising the unique pressures which NI businesses are facing, the Secretary of State has provided respite and clarity for businesses struggling with cost pressures by freezing the non-domestic regional rate at the 2022-23 level.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said:

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

“In the absence of the Northern Ireland Executive, I have set the regional rate to ensure the crucial delivery of public services and provide certainty for NI taxpayers.

“I am very aware that this comes amidst cost of living pressures for both NI businesses and households, and I have set the rates to improve the sustainability of the NI public finances whilst protecting those most in need.

“Whilst I will not shirk my responsibility to do the right thing for NI’s finances, it remains the case these decisions should be taken by locally elected politicians in a fully functioning NI Executive.”