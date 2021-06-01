Donald Trump is telling people he 'expects he will get reinstated by August'

Haberman made the remarks when she replied to a Tweet published by former Queen's University, Belfast student and now CNN politics and technology correspondent, Donie O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan Tweeted a clip from his report from a recent QAnon conference where some people talked up the possibility of a violent coup that would remove President Biden from the White House and reinstate Donald Trump as the commander-in-chief.

Joe Biden received more than seven million more votes than Donald Trump last November and he also secured 306 electoral votes while Trump could only muster 232.

"Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information)," tweeted Haberman.

O'Sullivan's report heard from Trump supporters calling for a coup similar to the one playing out in Myanmar where, according to the UN Human Rights Office and as of April 12, 2021, at least 707 people, including children, have been killed. It is believed this may be significantly higher.

"I spend a lot of time reading these pro-Trump forums and speaking to Trump supporters - of all the conspiracy theories we hear, this talk from Americans talking, cheering and hoping for a coup is one of the most chilling," said O'Sullivan.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

