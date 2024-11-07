Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Mackintosh, 38 and from Texas, is a church youth worker in Lisburn whose father is a Baptist pastor.

"I expected Trump would win – that was my gut feeling - but I didn’t expect it to be by that margin,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was too much to ask voters to jump on board with Kamala [Harris], without the normal process of getting to know her. And then her performance in the run up, she didn't do that well."

Austin Mackintosh, 38 and from Texas, is a youth worker living in Lisburn, whose father is a Baptist pastor.

“When people are feeling it in their pocketbook [wallet], they're going to vote for change.”

The News Letter asked him why so many Latino Catholics and Protestant Evangelicals voted for Trump despite his flaws. (Trump has criminal convictions for election expense fraud and was found liable for rape in a civil case).

His response, he said, does not represent his own personal views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he says there has been a prevailing narrative among American Evangelicals that compares the US to ancient Israel and Trump to King David.

Donald Trump has criminal convictions for election expense fraud and was found liable for rape in a civil case. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"There are swaths of evangelical Christians in the US that believe in the US as a modern day Israel. So in the same way that many first century Jews around Jesus were expecting him to lead an army of rebellion against the Romans, that's what they see in Trump.

"They see him as a strong leader who's going to conquer the enemy, and that this is who God has given them. And I've heard them comparing him to David.

"David had a terrible track record of his own morality and his own sinfulness, but then God used him in mighty ways. And so that's the narrative that has been painted that seems to be what's resonating with a lot of voters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He notes that the biblical King David was considered a righteous king, yet had many wives. He also had an adulterous affair with Bathsheba and secretly murdered her husband to cover up the affair after she became pregnant.

"So it's like, yeah, he may not be the nicest guy, or he may be rough around the edges. But there is also a story that pastors have been sharing that they were in the room when Trump was converted, and that he gave his life to Jesus. The story came out before he was elected the first time."

Austin notes that when last in office Trump moved the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which also went down well with Evangelicals.

"That is part of it, for sure. That Trump is God's man kind of leading, leading that things into place in order for Christ to come back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also reported that many pro-life Catholic Latino voters and pro-life Protestant voters strongly backed him because while president he set things in motion to overturn Roe Vs Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion.

"That's 100% true," he replies. "I would say a lot of Christians in the states won't even consider a pro-abortion candidate."