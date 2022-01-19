Donaldson blindsided but ‘not angry’ after Boris U-turn on double-jobbing

PM Boris Johnson speaking in the Commons on Wednesday. Parliament TV

The DUP MP was viewed as the main beneficiary of the government amendment to a bill being debated in the Lords on Wednesday night, as all of the other main parties in Northern Ireland have campaigned against the reintroduction of ‘double-jobbing’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked the Commons on Wednesday when he unexpectedly announced the government’s intention to withdraw the amendment to the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Conservative MP Simon Hoare said: “The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question, double jobbing is not the answer.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

“Can I urge the Prime Minister to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the government amendment in the other place later today?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I am advised that I think the amendment in question is going to be withdrawn.”

Following the announcement, Sir Jeffrey said he had no prior knowledge of the government’s U-turn.

“The government put forward a proposal, an amendment to a bill in the House of Lords. It is their proposal, and at the end of the day they make the call on whether or not they move that amendment,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to the government about this so you will have to ask them their rationale.

“We felt that the amendment offered an opportunity, perhaps for a small number of senior representatives to continue to have a voice at Westminster while we are trying to resolve issues such as the [NI] Protocol.

“But, be that as it may, I am looking forward to the Assembly elections. We have a plan for Northern Ireland and I’m looking forward to getting out onto the doorsteps and talking to people about that plan,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme.

On Tuesday it was revealed that six Stormont parties had penned an open letter to the PM, calling on him to drop the proposal to allow the reintroduction of dual mandates.

The letter was signed by the leaders of Alliance, UUP, SDLP, Sinn Fein, Green Party NI and People Before Profit.

They wrote: “As leaders of a wide spectrum of Northern Ireland political parties, we are writing to stress our firm opposition to your government’s amendment in the House of Lords on the reintroduction of dual mandates/double-jobbing, including on a time-limited basis.

“The roles of MP and MLA are full time roles, and it is not possible for someone to simultaneously do full justice to both.”

When asked if he felt like the loser as a result of the amendment withdrawal, Sir Jeffrey said: “It would have been open to any Member of Parliament and I at least had the honesty to indicate that if the amendment had been put forward, and approved, I would have considered of availing of that opportunity for the short term that it would have covered. This is mainly a transitional arrangement until the next general election.”

Speaking on the same programme, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said the government realised it was going to lose the vote in the Lords.

“I think it was staring a defeat in the face,” he said.

“The government is battling a whole range of problems at the moment, this is another headache that they don’t need.”

The North Down MP added: “I’m not sure it is a matter of huge principle for them... but clearly in the end, the views of the people and the parties in Northern Ireland have prevailed and that is something to be welcomed.

“And it does show what we can achieve when the parties come together on very important points of principle.”

Sorcha Eastwood of Alliance, who is expected to be her party’s candidate in Lagan Valley at the next Westminster election, said: “I think today is a good day for democracy.”

Ms Eastwood also said Alliance hopes to win two Assembly seats in May this year, and added: “It is up to the DUP to now recommit to the Assembly, and make sure that we get on with the jobs that we are elected to do – that means holding one mandate at any one time.”

