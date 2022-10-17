Pacemaker Belfast Archive Soldier guard forensic experts at the pizza resturantin Warrenpoint. Six people were injured in an IRA mortar bomb attack. 8-9-1991 734-91-BWC

The two were speaking as the fall-out continued on Monday from last week’s viral video, showing Irish female footballers singing “up the Ra!”.

In addition, footage has emerged into the public eye showing crowds at a loyalist band gathering last Friday appearing to chant paramilitary slogans – something which has also brought condemnation.

Asked about the subject, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the media the episode is “polarising opinion”.

“The people who are doing this actually do more harm to their own cause than anything else,” he said.

“Because it demonstrates very clearly to unionists, that whilst on the one hand, we’re told, you will be well looked after, on the other hand, people just want to poke us in the eye and particularly they want to poke victims in the eye.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fein regional boss Michelle O’Neill said: “I think we all should be very sensitive to the needs of victims and survivors and be very mindful of that.

“I think all of us in public life or just in life in general, we should be sensitive to that. I think that we need to be civil, and we need to be respectful in what we say.

“I can’t police everything that I see appearing on social media, but what I can say is that we should all be respectful of each other.”

On an RTE1 show shortly before midnight on Monday, Matt Carthy, Sinn Fein’s farming spokesman and TD for Cavan-Monaghan, said: “The only thing that any of us as political representatives or anybody else needed to say about the Irish women's soccer team is that they're an amazing group of young women who did our country and nation absolutely proud..

"All of us have an obligation to ensure that our words or our actions don't cause hurt to victims of the conflict.

"I'm not sure of the value of us pointing fingers at young people who are having a sing-song in a pub brings about [sic].”

He added that NIO minister Steve Baker and ex-DUP boss Arlene Foster, who both condemned the chanting, “should have more important things to worry about”.

“We approach the month of November where we will be inundated with tributes and commemorations and celebrations of the British Army, and not a word will be spared, or a thought, for the victims - the many victims of British state violence in the north.

"So we're on a reconciliation process, 20 years into a peace process. Those of us in political leadership should be concentrating on what we can do to actually ensure we have institutions up and running rather than point fingers at others.”

Meanwhile online videos are circulating purporting to show pro-paramilitary chanting by attendees at a mass gathering of bands in Banbridge on Friday.

The audio is not very clear, but it appears that some onlookers began singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with the words “f**k the Pope” inserted into it, and at another point people were chanting what sounded like “U-U-UDA!” or possibly “U-U-UVF!”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “That was wrong. And I am unequivocal – sectarian chanting is wrong from any community. It needs investigated. I know the organisers would in no way condone that type of activity.

"I know the organisers and will be speaking to the organisers.”

She said it is “very difficult” to identify where the singing was coming from.

Asked about the event, the Parades Commission said: “The Commission’s Code of Conduct advises that all participants and supporters associated with or accompanying a public procession should behave with due regard for the rights, traditions and feelings of others in the vicinity, and refrain from using words or behaviour which could reasonably be perceived as being intentionally sectarian, provocative, threatening, abusive, insulting or lewd.

“Enforcement of the Code of Conduct is a matter for the PSNI, however, the Commission will be reviewing monitor reports and information from the PSNI as well as contacting the organiser to ask them to explain the circumstances surrounding the event.

“The Commission will take previous behaviour and any proven breaches into account in reaching future decisions.”

The PSNI said they could not find a report relating to the incident in Banbridge.

