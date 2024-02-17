The email also says: “Following the agreement negotiated between us and the UK Government and the Assembly and Executive being re-established we once again have the opportunity to locally shape the issues that impact on our everyday lives. I am pleased that whilst far from perfect, the progress we made with the Government, has allowed us to re-set the political balance in Northern Ireland and has provided a basis for unionism to move forward.The Lagan Valley MP continued: “The deal we secured did not achieve everything we would have wished for but it did make very significant gains for us and more importantly for Northern Ireland. Politics is about the art of the possible and for our part we will continue to campaign and argue for further change in the time ahead.“I passionately believe that the decisions and actions we have taken are the right course of action for Northern Ireland. I am confident that we are now in a position where we can make the case to broaden and deepen the support for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.He says that following the publication of the deal he has “commenced a series of meetings across Northern Ireland to engage with and share my vision for the Union as we move forward confidently.”