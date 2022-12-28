Double-digit pay rises not part of the solution to strikes suggests Number 10

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st December 2022. Postal workers pictured at the Toome Street sorting office where they are taking part in the continuing 48 hour Royal Mail UK wide strike. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union have held a series of strike days since August in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, demanding improved pay and conditions. The latest two-day strike occurred just before Christmas.

Nursing staff took to the picket lines on December 15 and 20 across Northern Ireland as well as in England and Wales. Plans for further RCN strikes in the Province in the new year are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A No 10 spokesman claimed that double-digit salary increases would "embed inflation", as union representatives and employers were encouraged to hold further talks in a bid to find a resolution.

The spokesman gave no indication as to whether Downing Street believes a deal is close to being reached after the Daily Mail cited a source suggesting rail union and industry bosses are "nearly there".

Nadine Rae, Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) organising director, said the Government can help end strike action if it allows employers to "freely negotiate" with others.

Further travel disruption was expected in England from Wednesday due to strikes from Border Force staff, railway workers and driving instructors as industrial action over pay, jobs and conditions escalated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) members working as Border Force officers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports and the port of Newhaven resumed strikes on Wednesday for four days.

The No 10 spokesman said he was "not aware" of any plans for the Government's Cobra civil contingencies committee to meet this week, although said contingency planning over the Christmas period has been taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told reporters: "We want the strikes to come to an end, we want people to agree a fair pay settlement but, as we've said before, what we can't do is allow for double-digit pay rises that will embed inflation going forward, which will impact the amount of money people have going forward."

Asked if any deal is close between rail unions and bosses, the spokesman said: "It's for the employers and the unions to do the detailed negotiations but our position remains that we want to see those strikes come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen the disruption they have caused not just this week and next week but throughout the Christmas period.

"We believe a fair and reasonable offer was put forward, which the RMT rejected despite a significant number of members voting to accept it, but now we want to see the unions get back round the table with the employers and reach a fair agreement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: "The Prime Minister wants to see employers and unions reach a fair agreement."

Inflation remains above 10% although is forecast to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad