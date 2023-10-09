Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Britain’s Jewish community tonight: “I will stop at nothing to keep you safe” in an address at the Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Hamas terror attacks on Israel at the weekend have claimed 900 lives, followed by a further 700 deaths in Gaza after Israel hit Hamas bases.

Amid concerns about the risk of antisemitic violence, Mr Sunak said: “I know that at moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We have already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions. I say: Not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century.”

The UK's Chief Rabbi said that seeing Ten Downing Street lit up with the flag of Israel on Sunday sent “an extraordinary message” throughout the Jewish world.

Sir Ephraim also thanked Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “for his statements of support and solidarity for our community, for Israel”.

The Government has asked all UK govt buildings to fly the Israeli flag and use appropriate coloured lighting to show solidarity with victims.

TUV leader Jim Allister last night asked if government buildings in Northern Ireland would also be similarly lit up - but felt it was unlikely.

“Given the hoops one has to jump through at Stormont to get the building lit this seems unlikely to happen, particularly after the Alliance leader said we should be lighting candles for peace rather than showing solidarity with those who have come under terrorist attack."

Assembly guidance says that MLAs can request Parliament Buildings be lit up for special events if it gains the support of three members;- a nationalist, unionist and one 'other'.

Mr Allister continued: “Of course, Whitehall has asked all UK govt buildings to fly the Israeli flag and use appropriate coloured lighting to show solidarity with innocent victims. This should include government buildings controlled by UK departments in Northern Ireland”.

The Israeli flag shines on Ten Downing Street in solidarity with the people of Israel. The Government has asked all UK government buildings to do likewise.

The Northern Ireland Assembly and the NI Executive service did not offer any comment.

DUP Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Cllr Sarah Bunting said they submitted a request on Sunday afternoon to light up City Hall with the Israel flag.

"This requires a political decision," she said. "The Group Leaders are due to meet on Thursday morning. I had hoped the decision could be expedited given the circumstances.

"The scale of this terrorist attack is unbelievable therefore lighting our civic buildings is the least we can do to support democracy and oppose terrorism.”

Belfast City Council spokesperson responded: “We light up City Hall for events which have been organised in the building or grounds. Lighting up City Hall in exceptional circumstances would have to go before our Elected Members for consideration.”

Colin Worton's brother Kenneth was only 24 when he was one of ten civilian Protestants murdered at Kingsmills in south Armagh by the IRA as they were travelling home from work in a minibus in 1976.